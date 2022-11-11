For the past 13 years, fans have been waiting patiently for Avatar: The Way of Water, and just like the past decade changed us as an audience, the characters of the upcoming feature have also evolved. Director James Cameron has defended the three hour runtime of the feature by explaining that the upcoming movie focuses more on emotions. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director discussed Jake and Neytiri’s family dynamic and how having four children has changed them.

The Way of Water is set a decade after the events of the original Avatar, and in that time Jake and Neytiri have formed a family. "Becoming a parent changes so much of your behavior and your value system," Cameron says. Previously revealed images and the trailer have given us a good look at their kids Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), and their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). Now conditions have pushed their family out of their rainforest haven towards the ocean. Speaking of the evolution of our central characters, the director explained, "What we saw in the first film were people who were fearless. Jake would throw himself off his ikran onto a leonopteryx (creatures featured in Avatar) but is a father of four going do that?” Keeping the emotional themes of the movie in mind, Cameron thinks “probably not, because they have a duty to survive. It doesn't mean he's a coward, but it means his priorities change."

And certainly, there’s a war coming, and Jake will have to fight. It seems like for him, it will be a moral conundrum about how to keep the kids safe. Cameron explains, “He's trying to keep his kids alive and trying to adjust his own life," the director says. Further explaining, "Is he still a warrior? Are these young boys who are 14, 15, 16, coming up, getting all excited about wanting to go to war and fight for their people and for their land? How's [Jake] going to be a hypocrite and hold them back when he has to go do it?" Seems like Jake and Neytiri have some teenagers to deal with first!

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Everything We Know About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, Sequels & More

The new feature stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, among others.

​​​​​​​Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on December 16, you can check out the trailer below: