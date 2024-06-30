The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils a new Neytiri figure from Avatar: The Way of Water.

1/6 scale collectible features detailed hair, paintwork, and accessories.

Avatar 3 is set for a December 19, 2025 release.

One of the most beloved characters from James Cameron's Pandoran world will soon be in living rooms across the globe. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new Neytiri figure based on her appearance in Avatar: The Way of Water. Zoe Saldaña's performance in both Avatar films is one of the bright spots, and it's long overdue for her to get such a delicate and detailed figure from Hot Toys. The 1/6 scale collectibles stands at roughly 44 centimeters tall and includes a highly-detailed hair sculpture as well as fabric hair implantation, delicate paintworks that help to capture facial and body patterns with luminous reflective effects, and even legendary weapon accessories such as Neytiri's dagger, bow, and arrows.

This drop comes not long after it was revealed that Jake Sully was also getting a Hot Toys figure based on his appearance in Avatar: The Way of Water. The new photo drop of Neytiri's figure even includes several of the two of them together, where they appear to be as perfect of a match in toy form as they are on-screen. The two films in the Avatar franchise currently sit as the #1 and #3 highest-grossing movies of all time, with the first Avatar bringing in $2.9 billion worldwide and the sequel generating $2.3 billion. These are the most popular characters in a beloved franchise, meaning those who want either the Neytiri or Jake Sully Hot Toys had better move fast and have their wallets ready.

What Do We Know About ‘Avatar 3’?

The third Avatar film is expected to release in theaters on December 19, 2025. The second and third movies were shot back to back so efficiently that when Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters, the producer of the film revealed that Avatar 3 was already 95% done with shooting. While the second movie takes Jake Sully from the forest to the sea, the third aims to take him to the Ash-plains to meet the Fire Na'vi. Other things to look out for in the third Avatar film are Lo'ak replacing Jake as the main narrator of the film, and Norm's character getting a new direction. There are also two more Avatar films in the works, the fourth expected to release in 2029, with the franchise concluding with movie five in 2031.

The Neytiri Hot Toys figure does not yet have an official release date and isn't available for pre-order. Check out the images of the new collectible above and stream Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

