After over a decade, James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his epic science-fiction film Avatar is almost here. Fresh off the release of a brand-new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, a new poster for the long-awaited sequel has also been revealed, which features both new and returning characters to the franchise.

The poster features the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they stand close together against a backdrop of Pandora's skies during a setting sun. Below them are two new characters to the franchise, their son Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) and Tsireya (Bailey Bass), who were both briefly seen in the new trailer, potentially developing a close bond with each other. Some fans may recognize the two characters if they stayed after the credits during the first Avatar's theatrical re-issue earlier this fall. Their significance to the plot remains under wraps, but with the two characters being prominent on the film's official poster, they're likely to end up playing a pivotal role in the story.

While the poster doesn't give away any details of the film that have not been previously established, it does remind audiences of the beautiful natural wonders that Pandora offers while teasing that there is more to come. Besides revealing some of the film's characters, the poster also features a closer look at a new creature in the franchise, also showcased in the film's trailer. The animal, called a skimwing, can be seen ridden by Jake Sully and several other Na'Vi as they charge to battle in what will likely be a mind-blowing underwater spectacle that could rival the climax of the first film.

Image via 20th Century Studios

As specific details from the film continue to remain a mystery, with very little revealed from the film's marketing so far, there's still plenty of room for speculation from fans. Despite the mystery around the film, it won't be too long before audiences can finally step back into Pandora, as the film will release next month, just in time for the holiday season. Whether the release of the long-awaited sequel will be able to match the performance of the first film remains to be seen, but with the film was previously reported to be over three hours long, the 13 years of waiting may finally pay off for those looking for an extended stay in Pandora this December.

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut exclusively in theaters on December 16. Check out the brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming film below.