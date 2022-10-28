With the holiday movie season slowly approaching and anticipation for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to build up, a recent report from World of Reel states that the upcoming James Cameron-directed sequel will have an approximate runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes.

While there's yet to be an official confirmation from 20th Century Studios or Lightstorm Entertainment if the run time is accurate, it does line up with previous statements from Cameron earlier this year. “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he said in an exclusive with Empire Magazine. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

With Avatar: The Way of Water potentially clocking in at 3 hours and 10 minutes, it will stand as one of Cameron's lengthiest theatrical outings, just behind Titanic's theatrical cut, which ran for 3 hours and 14 minutes. With the first Avatar film's theatrical runtime running for 2 hours and 42, its sequel has the chance to fully embrace Pandora's immersive nature while conveying a greater sense of scale in its story. Whether audiences will be able to sit through the long theatrical runtime remains to be seen. However, if the reception of the first film is any indication, then it's likely that many fans won't be bothered by staying immersed in Pandora a little longer than before.

With the hit film finally receiving its long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water will center on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family as they combat the return of the RDA and encounter the Metkayina clan while exploring the beautiful oceans of Pandora. While specific plot details on the film remain under wraps, more information will likely be revealed as the upcoming sequel's marketing campaign begins spearheading toward its December release. With 13 years of development and production for the long-awaited sequel, it won't be too long before audiences finally get to return to Pandora and re-experience the sense of awe and wonder that resonated with them from the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel below.