The release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, transported audiences on a voyage beyond Pandora's rainforests and deep into the heart of its beautiful oceans. However, the film almost took the characters on a journey outside of Pandora, with an early script featuring a key scene of the Na'vi going into outer space, according to screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver via an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"There was one idea of a space battle with Na'vi," Jaffa said about the film's initial script. "That idea got a lot of traction, and we talked a lot about it. We were struggling, though. How would that work with the story that we're telling? Jim said, 'Well, give me a few weeks.' He went off and he wrote an entire script. And, by the way, a brilliant script."

Despite the intriguing premise, choosing to focus entirely on Pandora's oceans may have been the right call due to the franchise's established themes of wildlife and nature preservation. While the idea of Na'vi going into outer space would ultimately end up being scrapped, the premise eventually found its way to the realm of comics with the release of Avatar: The High Ground, a three-volume run from Dark Horse Comics that takes place during the war between the Na'vi and the RDA after the company's vengeful return to Pandora.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The writers also revealed that the scripts for the upcoming sequels were developed in a writer's room, which Cameron oversaw. "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down beat by beat three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct," Silver said. As the development of the scripts continued, the franchise's ambitions began to grow. The screenwriting duo added that the script for the second film became so large that it was split into two parts. "The challenge was, how do we fit all this in and have it resonate emotionally by at the end of the movie and not be rushed? That's really how our movie — the first one — became two," Silver said.

Following the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a third installment of the franchise, which is already post-production, will debut in theaters on December 20, 2024. Despite the secretive nature of the upcoming project, previous reports have revealed that the film will feature a new Na'vi tribe called the Ash People, with Lo'ak, the second son of Jake and Neytiri, serving as a more central role in the story. Alongside the theatrical debut of Avatar 3, two additional installments are also in the works. With Avatar now established as a franchise, fans can eagerly await what else Cameron has in store for Pandora's future.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing exclusively in theaters. Check out the official trailer for the film below.