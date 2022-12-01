Stephen Lang was as surprised as everybody else at being asked to return for Avatar: The Way of Water. And unlike his co-star Sigourney Weaver, he won't be playing a different character. When The Way of Water arrives in theaters in just a couple of weeks, fans will see him as the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch once again, albeit in a significantly altered (alien) form.

As a trigger-happy military man who provided the muscle in humankind’s attempted colonization of the alien planet Pandora, Quaritch was the primary antagonist of the first Avatar movie. He was killed (unequivocally, and satisfyingly) at the end of the film. In a new interview with Empire magazine, Lang said that he “kind of forgot about” director James Cameron’s surprise revelation to him many years ago that he’d be coming back for the sequel.

He didn’t really take Cameron seriously at that point, thinking that the filmmaker had had “one beer too many or something like that.” But to his pleasant surprise, Cameron assured him a couple of years later that he was serious. Lang described Quaritch 2.0 as a “genetically-engineered autonomous avatar” who has “been downloaded with the mind, the emotions, and even more interestingly, possibly the spirit of Quaritch.” The actor admitted that this is “esoteric stuff,” but revealed that in the new movie, Quaritch will not have any memory of his death. He said that it would be “fair” to say that he’s playing the same character, but with a difference. In his own words:

“If you think about it, in the original film, Quaritch was really a function. He was a colorful function – a personality-filled function, but he really was there to provide conflict. Now, he still has that function, but I also think, just because of the depths of what Jim is exploring here, he's quite a bit more than that. We’re seeing parts of him that we have not seen hitherto. That only makes sense because we don't want to be massaging the same territory over and over again. We need to go to new places and indeed he does.”

Describing his Na’vi look, accentuated with buzz-cut hair and ink on his arms, Lang said that Quaritch moves with “wonderful fluidity,” and has the same “feral quality” as the film’s protagonists, Jake Sully and Neytiri. Theorizing about what makes the character so memorable, Lang said that Quaritch has an admirable sense of loyalty and selflessness. “He leads from the front which I think is always an admirable kind of quality. He has a good, dry, ironic sense of humor, not necessarily about himself,” he added.

When it was pointed out to Lang that he could have been describing Cameron — the filmmaker is known for his no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners attitude — the actor laughed. He replied:

“I never actually made that connection before, you're the first one to ever do that. I am not playing Jim Cameron there. If that became a little worm in my brain, that would really screw me up in the sequels to come. Maybe Jim would like to be Quaritch.”

The Way of Water has been in the making for over a decade. Announced alongside an entire slate of sequels shortly after the first film’s record-breaking success — Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time — The Way of Water began production in 2017, and was shot simultaneously with its immediate follow-up, the still-untitled Avatar 3.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, and newcomers Jamie Flatters, Chloe Coleman, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and more, The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16. You can watch the film’s latest trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.