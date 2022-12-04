On December 16th, the silver screen will turn blue once more, as we're welcomed back to the mythical world of Pandora in James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. 13 years after our introduction to this wondrous otherworldly land, moviegoers around the world will get a chance to see the continuation to what remains the highest-grossing film of all-time — at least, internationally. What will ensue in this long-delayed sequel remains a mystery, even as the days to its mid-December release draw close. Through The Weeknd's Twitter account, we now know that this hugely-expensive sequel will feature a brand-new song from the chart-topping Canadian singer. But much like the movie itself, we've only got a tiny glimpse of what's in store. That's okay, though, because we thankfully don't have to wait long.

The tweet reads simply "12.16.22," as we get a dramatic reveal of the sequel's logo, along with a few seconds of the tune. It's a choral track, filled with building battle drums that punctuate the giant "A" that fills the frame. If you wish to learn more about what this music will entail, you're out of luck, unfortunately. Those looking for additional details about the R&B musician's contribution to Avatar: The Way of Water will patiently have to wait until closer to the film's release, but we should learn more about the mysterious song in due time.

While 2009's Avatar contained spectacles galore, along with an inventive and spectacular score from the late James Horner, the movie isn't exactly known for its hit singles. It didn't inspire any songs to appear on the top 40 tracks, which is rather notable compared to Celine Dion's iconic rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic becoming a lasting radio mainstay. Of course, there's no guarantee that whatever The Weeknd produces for this new film will have the same cinematic and pop culture legacy, but he is in the right company, at least. You don't bet against Cameron, and if this film becomes the same watershed success (no pun intended) as his previous two films, it could further legitimize The Weeknd as one of our premiere artists. But as we said before, and likely will say again, we'll have to wait to see what happens.

This is certainly not the first time that The Weeknd has contributed to a film's soundtrack. Notably, he was Oscar-nominated for his single, "Earned It," which appeared in Fifty Shades of Grey. Additionally, The Weeknd is the artist behind "Devil May Cry," which could be heard in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Despite the high-profile releases of those titles, however, Avatar: The Way of Water might eclipse them, but that's assuming that this sequel will match the same status and success as its predecessor. At this point, even Cameron doesn't know how well this movie will do compared to his previous two movies. But if there's any sound advice in Hollywood, it's that audiences should bet against James Cameron. Thankfully, The Weeknd is following that advice and then some, and we'll soon get to hear this new tune.

As the musician notes in his original tweet, Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere in theaters worldwide on December 16th. Get your first taste at The Weeknd's new single below: