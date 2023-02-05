The momentum for Avatar: The Way of Water continues as the epic science fiction film dominates IMAX screens with an additional $5.3 million at the global box office. With the film currently in its eighth week of release, it has earned a total of $247 million worldwide from IMAX screens, signifying an audience preference to see the film on premium formats.

Domestically, the film added another $2 million this weekend, totaling $85.7 million so far, becoming the third-biggest domestic IMAX release of all time. International totals continue to sweep across the world with another $3.1 million this weekend to a total of $170 million. Despite a COVID surge during its release in China back in December, the film's IMAX run remains strong in the country. With a cume of $52 million, the film now stands as the second highest-grossing run for an IMAX movie in China. From a worldwide tally across 47 different countries, the film currently holds the record of being the biggest first-run IMAX release of all time.

While the film may be dominating IMAX screens for the time being, it will be seeing a gradual decline in the upcoming weeks with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will take up significant premium formats. However, outside IMAX theaters, the film continues to swim up the all-time list, recently becoming the first post-pandemic release to cross the $2 billion threshold. So far, the movie has earned a worldwide total of $2.174 billion, inching closer to Titanic, another film by director James Cameron. However, whether the latest Avatar installment can top the aforementioned film remains to be seen, with Titanic set to be re-released in theaters next week in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Avatar: The Way of Water Surpasses Box Office Expectations, Lands Multiple Oscar Nominations

Despite 13 years passing since the release of the original film, the worldwide success of Avatar: The Way of Water appears to have paid off. Alongside its successful reign at the box office nearly two months after its theatrical debut, the film has earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Production Design, and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Audiences have much to look forward to for the franchise's future, with a third installment already entirely filmed and set to debut on December 20, 2024. While specific plot details remain under wraps, according to previous reports, the film will feature a clan of fire Na'vi that live in Pandora's volcanic region, with Oona Chaplin attached to star as their leader. With so much in store, fans have plenty of time before their epic return to Pandora next year.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing exclusively in theaters.