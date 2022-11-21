As anticipation for the upcoming sequel continues to build, and with the film less than a month away, tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water are now officially on sale. Fans can rejoice with the announcement as they can finally grab their seats to experience the immersive nature of the film on the largest screen possible.

Alongside the announcement that tickets are now on sale, the final action-packed trailer for the film will debut later tonight on ESPN during Monday Night Football. The marketing campaign for the movie will likely continue to build more momentum with new TV spots, posters, and tie-ins as it spearheads its December 16 release in a few weeks. With tickets now on sale, a more accurate prediction for early box office tracking for the film will likely be revealed soon.

A lot of weight is on the upcoming sequel's shoulders, with speculation continuing to build on how it will fair at the box office. Despite that, with Avatar: The Way of Water being the most significant holiday release, the movie has plenty of legroom with little competition in the following weeks. Whether it can replicate the success of the first movie remains to be seen. However, according to a recent Fandango survey of 1,000 ticket-buyers, 99% are excited to see the film for its spectacular visual effects and immersive sound, and 97% are looking forward to the new worlds and creatures. With anticipation for the film focusing on its visual effects and creature designs, it appears that audiences are ready to head back to the same world they fell in love with in 2009.

Image via Disney

“James Cameron always delivers an experience that you’ll never forget,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “The first Avatar was exciting, visually breathtaking and emotionally satisfying, and film fans know the sequel will be unlike anything else they’ll see in a movie theater this year.”

Cameron is widely known for creating emotionally engaging and action-packed spectacles, which can be seen from the success of the first Avatar film, which debuted to praise and commercial success. The film would end up becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office, and despite some criticism of its traditional story beats, audiences fell in love with its highly-detailed immersive world-building. With the sequel expanding on Pandora's ecology and diving deep into its oceans, audiences can finally return to Pandora in a way they've never seen before.

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut exclusively in theaters on December 16. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming sequel below.