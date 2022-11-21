Fans of James Cameron's epic science fiction universe can rejoice as the final trailer Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to debut later today via an announcement from the film's official Twitter page. The trailer will debut later tonight on ESPN during Monday Night Football.

A short teaser for the upcoming trailer was also released alongside the announcement, which features plenty of eye-catching visuals. However, no new footage was revealed, likely reserving all the surprises for later tonight. The arrival of a new trailer comes shortly after the release of the most recent preview of the film, which debuted earlier this month. It currently remains to be seen how many plot details about the film will be revealed in the upcoming trailer. However, it will likely feature plenty of new action-packed footage with breathtaking effects that will leave viewers wanting more.

Shortly after the release of tonight's trailer, the film's marketing campaign is likely to begin speeding up as the film's release date continues to approach, and with Avatar: The Way of Water being the biggest release of the holiday season, the movie could draw in big numbers. Alongside the announcement of a new trailer on the way, the tweet also confirmed that tickets for the film are officially on sale now.

Image via Disney

It's been a long journey to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. After various delays and setbacks, audiences will finally be able to return to the immersive and breathtaking wonders of the world of Pandora this holiday season. Whether the sequel will be able to live up to box office expectations remains to be seen. However, according to recent reports, the film is currently the most anticipated upcoming film for Gen Z, indicating that a large enough audience still cares about the franchise.

With the upcoming sci-fi epic only a few weeks away, the film has a lot of weight on its shoulders. While a third film is already in the tank, Cameron has previously stated that four and five are heavily dependent on the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. Should the film prove to be successful, then Avatar could be one of the biggest franchises of the next decade. Only time will tell.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming sequel below, and be sure to tune into Monday Night Football later tonight to catch the new trailer for the film on ESPN.