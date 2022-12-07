We’re just a week away from returning to Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water! The initial reactions to James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel have called it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film” which sounds like an achievement in itself but given the director’s track record of delivering massive box office hits, we're not surprised. As we inch closer to the release the hype is getting strong and adding to it is The Weeknd whose music for the upcoming feature has been teased in a new trailer.

The new clip featuring the song, ‘You Give Me Strength,’ is focused on Jake and Neytiri’s family as Weekend’s soulful voice sings, “I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins.” While the lyrics fit perfectly with the situation of the family that has been forced out from the forests of Pandora towards the water as human threat arrives, the song also talks about our relationship with the environment and the planet’s climate. The Weeknd previously teased his music for The Way of Water a couple of days back with a cryptic tweet wherein his choral track, packed with battle drums punctuates the giant blue "A" of Avatar fills the frame.

Coming out after a 13-year-long wait, The Way of Water is going to be a spectacle as Cameron took his own sweet time to perfect the script of the movie as well as the technology to shoot underwater. As the fans evolved in the last decade so did our Pandora counterparts. In the new feature, Jake and Neytiri have now expanded their family with their own kids and an adopted daughter. After seeing the mystical forests of Pandora fans will now see the underwater scenery of the alien planet as Jake and his family prepare for war. While it’ll certainly have big set pieces, Cameron has made a point to keep the familial bond as the core of the story.

Image via Disney

Avatar 2 sees the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as their teenage daughter Kiri and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. New faces joining the cast are Kate Winslet as Ronal, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, and more.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16. You can check out the new trailer featuring music by The Weeknd down below. "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" will be released across all major music streaming platforms on December 15 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET.