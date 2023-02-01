Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.

Next up for Avatar: The Way of Water on its crusade through the domestic box office rankings is Universal's Jurassic World, which sits at ninth place on the list ($652.3 million), just behind another Cameron-directed film, Titanic, which is currently sitting in eighth place ($659.3 million), although its standing could improve thanks to a February 10 re-release to mark the film's 25th anniversary. Cameron is no stranger to these waters, as Avatar: The Way of Water's predecessor Avatar, is fourth on the list with a domestic gross of $785.2 million, one place ahead of another 2022 cinema release, Top Gun: Maverick, which has a gross of $718.7 million. Whilst the domestic numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water are nothing short of impressive, the film still has some way to go to catch the top film in domestic box office history. That title goes to Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens. The 2015 tale in a galaxy far, far away grossed $936.6 million in American cinemas.

Why Is 'Avatar: The Way of Water' So Successful and How Has it Performed Internationally?

Avatar: The Way of Water's box office success has a number of attributing factors, one being anticipation, the follow-up to the highest-grossing film worldwide of all-time was always going to grab audiences' attention, especially given that Avatar was released in 2009. Another boost to the smash-hit sequel's box office takings is the higher ticket prices for IMAX and 3D screenings, the latter format being the one Cameron intended the film to be viewed in. Third, the film is no dud, nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and follows the returning Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, on a mission to protect his young family from threatening human forces and this tale has helped capture pre-existing Avatar fans plus a whole new generation of cinema-goers. Internationally, the film is arguably an even greater success than it is domestically. As of right now, Avatar: The Way of Water is the fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide of all-time, with a staggering return of approximately $2.1 billion. Cameron's films dominate this chart, with Avatar ($2.9 billion) at number one and Titanic ($2.2 billion) at number three, with the only outlier being second-placed Avengers: Endgame ($2.8 billion).

Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters in December 2024 and two more sequels are set to arrive afterwards. Avatar: The Way of Water is still available to watch in cinemas, check out the trailer for the mega-blockbuster below.