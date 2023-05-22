Avatar: The Way of Water, the blockbuster film of 2022 finally has a Blu-ray release date, People has exclusively reported. The film, which earned over $2 billion at the box office over the course of its marathon theatrical run, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time, is set to be released to Blu-ray on June 20, 2023. Along with its Blu-ray release, the film will also be released to 4K UHD, Blu-ray 3D, and DVD on the same day. Not just this, but the first film in the franchise, the 2009 record-breaking Avatar will be released to 4K UHD for the first time.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the James Cameron blockbuster Avatar. The two films were released a whopping 13 years apart, but are joined by an epic mythos concocted by the iconic and famously ambitious Cameron. Both films tell the story of intersections between humans and the alien Na'vi people. While the first film built up the planet of Pandora and introduced audiences to the Na'vi people, the second film expanded this mythos and introduced audiences to the aquatic aspect of the planet.

The sequel introduced viewers to new characters while also keeping up with previously established characters such as Neytiri, a Na'vi woman played by Zoe Saldaña, and Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, a former human turned Na'vi who in the sequel film has made a family with Neytiri. New additions to the second film include Kate Winslet and Edie Falco. Winslet, who previously worked with Cameron on the iconic 1990s film Titanic, spoke about the joys of reuniting with Cameron in their most recent collaboration.

Bringing Pandora Home

Of Avatar: The Way of Water's upcoming physical release, Cameron said in a statement, "I am grateful that audiences all over the globe went to the theaters to see Avatar: The Way of Water. Now my hope is you will bring the film home and experience the adventure with your family in the best at-home viewing quality possible on 4K Ultra HD."

The special features to be included in the film's physical release have not yet been revealed. However, there will be a featurette included that shows the first film's stars Saldaña and Worthington discuss what their long-awaited on-screen reunion means for them as creative collaborators. Way of Water will be arriving on Disney+ and Max on June 7. You can catch Avatar: The Way of Water on 4K UHD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 20, 2023.