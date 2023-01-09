Four weeks after its release, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $1.708 billion globally, overtaking Jurassic World, which grossed $1.67 billion globally as the seventh-highest-grossing movie in box office history, confirming director James Cameron’s predictions that a film's success will be known only after the third weekend of its release. Cameron noted that a film’s success will not be known in the first week, adding that it didn’t work that way for Avatar and Titanic, both of which are in the top five highest-grossing movies of all time

The Way of Water has grossed $517 million in North America and $1.19 billion overseas. The movie’s success rate keeps growing as it is now the highest-grossing movie released in 2022 and the second-biggest movie of the pandemic era. As it stands, The Way of Water seems set to hit the $2 billion mark, Cameron had predicted. The director stated that the movie would have to finish as the third or fourth-biggest movie in history for it to break even, basically implying that anything below $2 billion would be a problem for the franchise’s future. With, $1.7 billion globally, The Way of Water is close to surpassing the recent predictions putting it between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion as the final global gross. A final global gross of over $1.9 billion will put the movie above Spider-Man: Now Way Home as the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, bringing it closer to the $2 billion mark.

There are only five movies in history to have surpassed $2 billion global grossing mark, which are Avatar with $2.9 billion, Avengers: Endgame with $2.79 billion, Titanic with $2.2 billion, Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $2.069 billion, and Avengers: Infinity War with $2.04 billion. Seeing as The Way of Water’s prequel tops the list, it is safe to say the sequel has a good chance of getting there, especially with the four weeks of success at the box office.

This movie, like every other Cameron movie keeps surprising audiences with its success rate at the box office and with no competition at the moment, The Way of Water has a clear path to $2 billion ahead.

The Way of Water is set a decade after the events of the first film, introducing the water tribes of Pandora. The film reveals a visual shift from the tropical forest of the prequel, with state-of-the-art motion capture that brings the underwater world of Pandora to life. Watch our interview with producer John Landau here, and stay tuned for more updates from Collider.