Another weekend of the masses enjoying motion pictures at the cinema worldwide and Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rake in dollars at the global box office. Director James Cameron's science-fiction juggernaut has now reached a total of $2.174 billion globally, per Sunday's estimates, placing it just a fraction behind third place in the all-time standings. That birth belongs to another Cameron film, namely Titanic, which has a global gross of $2.2 billion.

Internationally, Avatar: The Way of Water has already surpassed Titanic to take third place in those box office standings, after adding $27.9 million to take its overseas total to $1.538 billion, behind Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ($1.9 billion overseas) and Avatar ($2.1 billion overseas). However, despite Avatar: The Way of Water seeing great success in overseas markets such as China (with an estimated gross of $240.6 million thus far), France ($141.5M), Germany ($130.7M), South Korea ($105.5M) and the United Kingdom ($88.2M), the film still sits at fourth place in the global standings with a gross of over $2.174 billion. Avatar tops the global records ($2.899 billion) with Avengers: Endgame second in this standing as well ($2.794 billion). Rounding up the top three globally is of course the aforementioned Titanic and it could extend its margin over Avatar: The Way of Water in the not-too-distant future.

Why Could 'Titanic' Take More Earnings at the Global Box Office?

Titanic, first released in 1997 is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and as a result of this, the film is getting a re-release to mark the occasion. Titanic will set sail in cinemas once again on February 10 and will go into a box office battle with Avatar: The Way of Water as a result. Given that Avatar: The Way of Water has been in cinemas for several weeks now, the wave of nostalgia set to meet Titanic's return to cinemas could see the film extend its margin over the Avatar sequel in the global box office standings.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars the returning Sam Worthington as human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully, now a father of three children with Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri. The film picks up ten years on from the events of Avatar and finds Jake and Neytiri fleeing their home to protect their family from a resurgent human threat. Avatar: The Way of Water is still available in cinemas