Following the record-breaking performance of Avatar: The Way of Water, fans can soon re-immerse themselves into James Cameron's visually groundbreaking world with the launch of a brand-new art exhibit showcasing an inside look at the production of the film. Titled "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water - An Immersive Experience," the exhibit will launch on April 22, fittingly on Earth Day, and will run until April 23 from 10 AM to 6 PM at the Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles.

The exhibit will feature a plethora of behind-the-scenes content alongside props and costumes from the film. Adding to the experience, the art exhibit will also feature life-sized statues of everyone's favorite characters from the franchise, which will tower over fans as they fully immerse themselves further into Pandora. Additionally, the exhibit will also showcase stunning scenes from the film, such as the Metkayina Clan village, whose introduction served as the central focus of the story.

Given the environmental themes from the film series, it only makes sense for the upcoming exhibit to launch on Earth Day this year, and there can be no better way for fans of the franchise to celebrate their favorite aspects of the films than to take a deep dive into the work behind orchestrating such a large-scale production. The exhibit will be free for visitors on a first-come-first-serve basis, with tickets available to pick up here.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - Streaming and VOD Status

A Promising Future For the Epic Sci-Fi Franchise

With positive responses from critics and audiences, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the world. The film is currently available to purchase digitally, with an official Blu-ray and DVD release still to be announced on an undetermined date. However, with the film still playing in theaters four months after its official release, it's clear that audiences still can't get enough of the visual wonders of Pandora.

With the latest movie passing over $2 billion at the worldwide box office following its theatrical debut in December, Avatar now stands as an established franchise with several more films already on the way. An untitled third installment is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and will feature the return of beloved characters alongside the introduction of the Ash People, a fire-based tribe. Given what's been teased so far, Avatar is shaping up to be one of the big franchises that could dominate the 2020s.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now available for fans to purchase on digital outlets. Check out the official trailer for the film below.