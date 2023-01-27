While there are many visually stunning achievements in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, one specific mystery remained unanswered regarding the making of the film. Spider (Jack Champion) is the only human in Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) Na'vi family. Throughout the movie, Spider is constantly seen directly interacting with Na'vi friends and enemies alike, as well as Pandora's jungles and oceans. However, the character blends perfectly with the computer-generated characters and environments, leaving fans wondering what Champion's experience was like on set.

During an interview with Variety, Champion talked about what it was like for him to film his scenes for the highly anticipated sequel, which just recently became the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. Specifically regarding what he could physically interact with on set, the actor had the following to say:

Anytime you see me doing anything, they actually built whatever I’m running on — pieces of the ship deck, and they could maneuver however they want for the scene. But it was still super slippery because they’d have to dump buckets of water on me to look like I’d just gotten out of the ocean, and then I’d have to sprint uphill on this slippery ship deck.

Champion's performance also had to be captured twice due to the nature of the film's production. During one portion of filming, he would have to read his lines off-camera. That way, he could directly interact with his fellow cast members who played Na'vi characters. During another part of the production, he would have to perform by himself with Na'vi stand-ins. The two performances were then mixed together, and the result was Spider and the Na'vi interacting as if they were in the same room at the same time.

Avatar: The Way of Water returns to Pandora sixteen years after the events of the first film. In the sequel, Jake focuses on spending time with his partner, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), while they try to raise their four kids. Their family time is unfortunately cut short when the humans, led by a Na'vi avatar with the consciousness of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), attack the Omatikaya territory. It is up to the Sullys and the water-focused Metkayina Na'vi to stop Quaritch and his army of military trained Na'vi avatars.

The film has received a positive response from critics and fans alike, becoming a smashing box office hit that secured the production of upcoming sequels. Cameron is currently planning to release three more Avatar movies, with the next installment scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. Cast members who have officially joined the franchise but have yet to make their debut include David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin and Michelle Yeoh, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in theaters.