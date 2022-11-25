After an almost 6 year-long odyssey, the final stage of production for Avatar: The Way of Water is officially done and dusted, and the sequel is now well and truly set to splash into theaters worldwide. Ace producer Jon Landau, who also produced the original 2009 movie announced today via social media that all the t's have now been crossed and the i's dotted on the film's post-production which began in 2020, shortly after filming wrapped.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Landau posted a photo of himself and the film's massive post-production team who are seen proudly expressing their well-deserved sense of achievement with big smiles and pumped fists. Director, James Cameron is seen holding up a giant bottle of champagne in what was clearly a big celebratory moment for all involved. "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family," Landau captioned the photo. "Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film."

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Cabinet of Curiosities) a close friend to Cameron also commended the team on a job well done. In a reply to Landau's tweet, Del Toro lauded the sequel as "a staggering achievement" that is "choke-full of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers."

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Theatrical Release

When Avatar was released about 13 years ago, it broke new ground in Hollywood for its innovative use of technology especially 3D offering audiences a truly immersive and breathtaking experience. Cameron's masterful presentation of the idyllic exoplanetary moon of Pandora unanimously received resounding praise earning him three Academy Awards including for Best Cinematography. The first film has certainly raised the bar for the sequels and with a much bigger production budget, and a lot more time invested in the making of the sequel, expectation levels are high for what The Way of Water will offer.

Several trailers and behind-the-scenes clips have teased an experience that will be worth the wair, and we all can't wait to fully dive into Pandora's waters when the movie opens in theaters on December 16. The Way of Water will pick up the story 10 years after the events of Avatar, and will explore family dynamics amidst a looming war that once again threatens their existence. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have now become parents and must tap into parental instincts in their fight to preserve their pedigree and ultimately conquer the unyielding enemy.

The Way of Water will see the return of familiar faces including Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao among others. The movie will introduce us to a new tribe, the reef-dwellers of the Metkayina which further expands the cast to include even more A-listers names including Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and more. The film has a giant task ahead if it is to match the box office success of its predecessor, however, everything is pointing in the positive direction for Cameron and his team. For one, the movie has scored the highly-coveted China release, and secondly, a Fandango survey reveals that it is top on the list of movies anticipated by Gen Zs.

Tickets for the sequel have begun selling. The Way of Water will be released in North America and China on December 16. Check out Landau's Instagram post down below.