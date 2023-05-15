The oceans of Pandora are making their way to streaming this summer as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally set a release date for its debut on Disney+. Set to hit the streaming service on June 7, the film arrives shortly after its debut on VOD earlier this spring. In addition to its debut on Disney+, the film is also set to be released on Max on the same date as well, giving the movie the opportunity to reach an even wider audience.

No official word yet on when the film is expected to be released on physical media, such as 4K Blu-ray, but with the movie soon launching on Disney+, fans can finally return to the oceans of Pandora with additional bonus content set to accompany its debut. As fans wait for the sequel to debut on the streaming service, the first film in the franchise is also available to stream, but it remains a mystery if its 4K remaster will ever see the light of day, whether on digital platforms or on Blu-ray, following its theatrical re-issue last September.

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted last December to critical acclaim and became a record-breaking box office smash hit, grossing over $2.32 billion worldwide, the biggest film since the pandemic began. With such an impressive box office run, it comes as no surprise that Disney would utilize its strong legs by holding off on a streaming release for six months, especially in a landscape where most films are given a streaming debut shortly after their theatrical debut. With an official summer release date, there's no better way to celebrate the arrival of the season than with a trip to Pandora when the movie finally launches on Disney+ on June 7.​

The Acclaimed Sci-Fi Franchise Takes Flight

As fans embrace the return to Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water, there's still much to look forward to as the franchise is only just now beginning, with additional sequels already on the way. Set to be released in December 2024, the third Avatar installment will continue where the last film left off, which features the Sully family as they fully embrace their place in their new home with the Metkayina Tribe. However, director James Cameron promises new worlds that are yet to be explored as the next installment will introduce the Ash People, a tribe of Na'Vi that live in Pandora's volcanic region, serving as an expansion on the story, which will this time around focus more on Lo'ak as the narrator. Two more additional sequels are also planned, with production expected to begin soon, and with so much in store for the franchise's future, fans have much to look forward to when they return to Pandora once again.

