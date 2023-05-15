Avatar: The Way of Water, the follow-up to James Cameron's box office hit Avatar, has overtaken Titanic – which he also helmed – to become the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, with its 2009 predecessor sitting firmly at the top spot. The director's latest film has exceeded expectations, further cementing Cameron's status as a record-breaking filmmaker. Now, following Avatar: The Way of Water's return to theaters on April 21, the blockbuster film will also swim its way to the comfort of everyone's home when it hits Max on June 7, in addition to its same-day streaming release on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water came nearly 13 years after the original film graced theaters back in 2009. The 2009 blockbuster proceeded to break records, achieving quite a huge feat not only for the director but also in the cinema industry at large, thanks to the film's spectacular visual effects. The much-delayed sequel is no different, bringing audiences to Pandora's different area by exploring the eastern sea of the Metkayina clan.

James Cameron Has Expanded Pandora's Reaches

The 2009 feature introduces the Na'vi-populated planet of Pandora, with humans (or sky people) like Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) forming a peaceful relationship with the Na'vis. The conflict began when other members of the RDA began to wreak havoc on Pandora in search of the rare mineral unobtanium, with Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) resorting to violence, killing other Na'vis in the process. In the end, the consciousness of Jake Sully—who has formed a romantic relationship with the Na'vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) – was eventually transferred into his avatar, while Miles and the others were killed, signaling peace on Pandora. In the sequel, however, Miles' consciousness happens to be transferred by the RDA, and he returns to Pandora to seek revenge for losing his previous life, while the organization plans to populate Pandora as the Earth is already dying. That's when Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children decided to seek refuge in Metkayina, which introduces the oceanic Na'vis and Pandora's beautiful aquatic area.

With three features at the top of the list of highest-grossing films, Cameron is indeed in a league of his own. Avatar: The Way of Water was only the beginning of the franchise's expansion, which Cameron has been planning for more than ten years. With the third Avatar film set to hit theaters next year, audiences can expect nothing short of visually appealing storytelling, as was the case with the previous Avatar films.

The film, which Cameron also produced alongside Jon Landau, also stars Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey, and Jack Champion as Miles/Spider. If you missed it in theaters, you can learn the way of water yourself when Avatar: The Way of Water arrives on Max on June 7.