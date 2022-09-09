As fans anticipate several big announcements for Disney's D23 event this week, the Official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a brand-new image that teases McFarlane Toys' upcoming set of figures based on the franchise, which will be fully revealed tomorrow. The tweet reads:

Here's a sneak peek at the World of Pandora collection from @McFarlaneToys - revealing TOMORROW during D23 Expo. Who else is excited?!!? #Avatar #D23Expo

The image showcases a diorama of several figures from the set hidden in darkness, only revealing a hint of their silhouette. However, upon further inspection, fans of the franchise will be able to recognize several characters, creatures, and vehicles in the film. The photo features lush bioluminescent vegetation against a backdrop that depicts the signature floating mountains of Pandora. Obscured behind the vegetation are several action figures, which upon a closer look, appear to be Mo'at, played in the film by CCH Pounder, and Eytukan (Wes Studi), who died during the events of the first film.

Alongside the recognizable characters, several creatures can be spotted, such as three Banshees, which were already previously revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and a Direhorse, a horse-like creature, with a subtle hint of bioluminescence on its crest. Hidden amid the flora of the diorama also appears to be a glow-in-the-dark hexapede, which are deer-like creatures with frills that the Na'vi use as a food source. It's currently unknown if other figures in the line will feature the same bioluminescent gimmick.

Image via McFarlane Toys

Lastly, one of the more recognizable figures in the photo is an AMP suit, an imposing mech-suit seen piloted by Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in the first film. The line will likely come with human action figures that can fit into the suit's cockpit. With the image teasing a whole line of action figures based on the creatures and characters of the films, fans will be able to recreate their favorite scenes from the film as they anticipate the release of the franchise's upcoming sequels.

Alongside the new image, McFarlane Toys previously revealed an image that depicted their Avatar Jake Sully action figure as he appeared in the first film. Despite anticipation building for the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, brand-new characters and creatures from the upcoming film appear to be absent so far, with most of the reveals being of previously established aspects of the franchise. Given the information revealed via the image, it appears that the first film could be the primary source of inspiration for the upcoming toyline. It remains unknown if more toys based on the second film are further down the line, with more information likely to be revealed at D23 tomorrow during the toy line's presentation.

More information about toyline will be fully revealed at D23 tomorrow. Check out the official image and the teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below: