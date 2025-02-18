The Avatar franchise has become one of the biggest sci-fi marvels of the world in the last 16 years, and it would undoubtedly not be held in the same regard if not for Zoe Saldaňa’s performance as Neytiri. Saldaňa’s Neytiri is a staple in both of James Cameron’s first two Avatar movies, and she is expected to continue to have a large role in Avatar: Fire and Ash and beyond. Neytiri is the audience’s conduit to learn more about the forests of Pandora in the first movie — we’re also learning as she teaches Jake (Sam Worthington) — and during a recent sit down with Deadline for The Actor’s Side video series, Saldaňa spoke about what it has meant to her to be part of the Avatar franchise, as well as how long it will have ultimately taken to see it through from start to finish:

"I was 28 when I did the first movie and I think if all goes to plan, I'm gonna be 53, 54 for the very fifth one and last one. That's a gift. It's a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much. To revisit a place that has been so magical. Not just for me, but for so many people in the world. We're talking about communities in the Amazon were able to see Avatar 1, and they were moved by the stories that Jim [Cameron] was saying and how they felt represented in the story that Jim was conveying. That's beautiful to be a part of something so impactful."

There was a 13-year wait between the first and second Avatar movies, but fans can rest easy knowing this is a gap that won’t happen again. Avatar: Fire and Ash has already been set for release later this year on December 19, three years after Avatar: The Way of Water swam into theaters everywhere. The fourth and fifth installments in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise have also already received released dates in 2029 and 2031, respectively, and while it would be nice if Avatar 4 is able to stick to its planned 2029 release, it certainly wouldn’t be a shock if either Avatar 4 or 5 are moved back a year or two. The franchise is no stranger to delays, and bringing a world this intricate to life takes time and care.

What Is ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ About?