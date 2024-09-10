When the first Avatar film was released in 2009, it was a technological marvel that wowed audiences and made a killing in the process. James Cameron created a new world through the use of CGI, transforming its actors into the Na'vi through the use of its groundbreaking technology that sent ripple effects throughout the industry. One of its often-underrated aspects, however, is the performances of its actors. Despite assertions from Cameron that the CGI doesn't diminish the physical work done by Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, and the rest, there has been consternation over how to treat the performances. Saldaña addressed the controversy at an "In Conversation With..." event during this year's Toronto International Film Festival and explained the freedom the technology allowed for as well as how audience perceptions have changed since the film's release.

Collider's Tania Hussain was on hand for the conversation when the Guardians of the Galaxy star was asked about the perception of more CGI-heavy roles like her turn as Neytiri. "You know, thank you for asking that because as I was watching that scene in Avatar, I wished we, you could have played also the actual, you know what we actually did side by side to how it ended up looking because it’s all us," she said. "The technology that Jim (Cameron) uses gives way for the performer to take pride and propriety over the entire performance onto that character." Relying on motion capture and new methods of shooting ensured that their entire performance from their facial expressions down was still captured in the film, not just their voices.

"It’s not, we’re not lending our voices, we’re not, you know, doing any of that and, and I just think that in 2009, Jim, as usual, is ahead of his time and he’s, you know, he’s a scientist at heart. So he’s creating things that people, you know, need time to understand," she continued. At the time, fellow actors and others in the industry heavily questioned whether what the Avatar cast did was live-action or animation work, something that was reflected when the film scored Best Picture and Best Director Oscars, yet couldn't even get a nomination for its stars. They weren't entirely without recognition — the Saturn Awards gave the film a clean sweep with Worthington, Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver all landing hardware — but the praise was much further between than other big films. Yet, Saldaña says that Cameron helped her ultimately take pride and comfort in making something impactful:

"And you know, and he helped me realize that I should be ok with that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if people will get it, Avatar will live forever and it will inspire people for generations to come, so that’s his legacy. And I’m a part of that and, and and he invented, you know, technology that other filmmakers will be able to use and it will give way for that filmmaker’s vision to be limitless and not limited."

Saldaña Wishes CGI Acting Got More Recognition

For her part though, Saldaña still wishes there was more understanding of how acting in a film like Avatar works. "I hope so," she said when asked if there was more recognition for her performance as Neytiri. "I wish I was very confident and told you that I don’t need your approval; I don’t need your acknowledgment, but the artist does, you know, it’s not the accolade that we need — we just need to share what we do because we can’t do anything else." The release of Cameron's critically acclaimed follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water, similarly lacked accolades for the cast despite their painstaking efforts working in water and with performance capture. While visuals have always been the franchise's draw, she wishes that, at the very least, the acting isn't entirely written off. There are still three more films on the way from Cameron, assuring that she'll be playing a key role in the world of Pandora until at least 2031.

Saldaña continued by describing what her favorite things about the acting and creative process are and how it's important to recognize the nuances between actors. "I love storytelling and I love being curious about how human behaviors are manifested in different individuals. Like you can have 50 people, and make them go through the same event, and you’ll have 50 different reactions. 50 different points of view, 50 different feelings about the same event and, and, fascinating to me and, and I, I live to try to sort of study that and, and evolve into that."

Reflecting on her career beyond the Avatar franchise, which has seen her play the fan-favorite Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Uhura in Star Trek, among other roles, she believes she has a lot more to learn and show before she feels satisfied. Most recently, one such title that put her to the test was the Cannes Jury Award winner Emilia Pérez, in which she plays the lead role of a lawyer helping a wanted cartel leader through the process of sex reassignment surgery. Combining crime thriller elements with Broadway musical glam, it pushed her even further than Avatar as she not only acted but sang alongside Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez:

"You know, I don’t think that I’m accomplished. I know that I have so much to do, and I do know that I’m a late bloomer. So I’m very grateful that fine, you know, that’s how I stay on my toes knowing that I’m like, OK, there’s so much more to learn, there’s so much more that I can do, I can always do better. And the Emelia Perez was that challenge."

