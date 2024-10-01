One of the greatest and most acclaimed actors in history has made a shocking return to movies, and in typical fashion, he's totally unrecognizable. Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted back on a film set this week, and papped alongside Sean Bean on the streets of Manchester, England this weekend, as per a report by the Daily Mail. The multiple Oscar winner was riding a blue Honda motorcycle with Bean riding behind him on the saddle, with the scene said to be for a movie titled Avelyn. Day-Lewis was dressed in an olive green bomber jacket, black trousers, brown boots and black gloves. According to the Warrington Guardian, a local newspaper in the United Kingdom, the film sees Bean playing the role of an ex-soldier and is set in the 1980s.

Day-Lewis is widely acknowledged as the greatest actor of his generation, who has won three ­Academy Awards for Best Actor, and seemingly went out on a high note with 2016's Phantom Thread, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. However, it now appears there's more to come.

Why Did Daniel Day-Lewis Retire?

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Avelyn makes a stunning and unexpected return to acting for Day-Lewis, who shockingly announced his retirement from acting in June 2017. In it, Leslee Dart said: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

He expanded on his decision to quit acting a few months later, in an interview with W magazine.

“I knew it was uncharacteristic to put out a statement. But I did want to draw a line. I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.” Do I feel better? Not yet. I have great sadness. And that’s the right way to feel. How strange would it be if this was just a gleeful step into a brand-new life. I’ve been interested in acting since I was 12 years old, and back then, everything other than the theater—that box of light—was cast in shadow. When I began, it was a question of salvation. Now, I want to explore the world in a different way.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Avelyn, and the shock news of Daniel Day-Lewis' apparent return to the world of acting.