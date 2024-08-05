The Big Picture Margot Robbie & Olivia Wilde are leading the charge on the Avengelyne movie adaptation, bringing excitement to the project.

The last we heard of the legendary Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne movie adaptation was in April 2024, when the project finally found a scribe after Olivia Wilde came on board as director. Fortunately, now, Liefeld has some great news for fans, as he recently teased the film while catching up with ComicBook. As once reported, the much-loved Margot Robbie will appear in the lead role of the movie in addition to producing under her company LuckyChap Entertainment. Revealing how far along Avengelyne has reached with development, Liefeld shared:

"We've got great pedigree [on Avengelyne] with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde. I'm like, 'Is this happening?!' But no, they read it, and they loved it. They pitched me how they saw Avengelyne, and I'm stupid enough to say to Olivia and Margot, 'Are you sure you guys want to do this?' I couldn't help myself."

The veteran comic book creator is clearly over the moon about the project and can’t wait for fans to see the magic the team is in the process of creating. Speaking of how original the upcoming movie will be, Liefeld is certain that the filmmakers will stay true to the source material, imitating what was done with all Deadpool movies. In his words, "Stick to the comics. All three Deadpool reflect the comic books heavily. They do not stray and try and change it for some random director or producer to use. They've really been consistent with the comics, which is why the fans love them so much."

Fans Still Love Avengelyne

Based on the comic book character developed by Liefeld, Cathy Christian, and Tony Lobito, Avengelyne is an angel who challenges demons, monsters, and other evil supernatural forces. Of course, the character remains of high value to fans after all these years, which Liefeld once elaborated on, saying:

“Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable. A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her; she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey.”

As for who will write the scripts of Avengelyne, Poor Things scribe Tony McNamara reportedly came on board earlier in April. In addition to the Oscar-winning film by Yorgos Lanthimos, McNamara has been involved in a variety of similarly successful projects, including collaborations with Nicholas Hoult in The Favourite and The Great.

Avengelyne is yet to have a release date, but do stay tuned to Collider for future information. In the meantime, you can grab tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

