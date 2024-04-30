The Big Picture Wilde & McNamara bring fresh perspective to Avengelyne film, focusing on redemption and strong female characters.

Rob Liefeld’s comic book character Avengelyne has been trying to make it to the big screen for some time now, and it has been inching toward success. After tapping Olivia Wilde to helm the project, The Hollywood Reporter determined that the film found a writer. Avengelyne will reportedly be written by Poor Things scribe, Tony McNamara. In addition to penning the Oscar-winning film by Yorgos Lanthimos in 2023, McNamara has had a plethora of unique period films to his name. He often collaborates with Nicholas Hoult in esteemed projects such as The Favourite and The Great, both satirical explorations of true-to-life figures.

With Wilde and McNamara in creative positions for the film, Avengelyne is in a good position to move forward. As with many comics of the time, the series could be accused of catering to the male gaze. Wilde and McNamara have proven themselves adept at creating stories that support women, and their perspective could be what a live-action interpretation needs. The film should retain many aspects of the series, even if the gender politics can be updated. Deadline quoted Liefeld as stating why the character still holds significance for readers.

“Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable. A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey.”

Avengelyne tells the classic tale of an angel, who fights demons on Earth to achieve redemption for her past sins. These themes are universal and would translate to audiences of all demographics.

‘Avengelyne’ Is A Classic Archetype

Especially in supernatural fare, redemption is a go-to storyline for good reason. Good vs. evil and angels vs. demons lend easily to these themes. Avengelyne also took inspiration from some well-known comics of the same ilk. Warrior Nun: Areala similarly deals with an endless battle against the dark and one woman chosen to beat back the night. The comic inspired the niche series on Netflix that rallied a popular fanbase. And, of course, no one is likely to forget the impact Buffy the Vampire Slayer had on pop culture.

Avengelyne could be a spiritual successor to these series on a larger scale. Wilde’s connection inspires confidence in the picture as well as Margot Robbie's involvement. The actor has also reportedly joined the project, though it is unclear if she will be playing the title role or not. Both women have a positive track record with refreshing takes and could help combat the superhero fatigue prevalent in current films. Avengelyn is still in the early stages of development. Fans should follow Collider for all the upcoming updates about the project.