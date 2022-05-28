They're great as Avengers, but these are the movies that made them who they are today!

The MCU has gone from strength to strength over the last ten years. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness summoned an additional $61 million in its second weekend, and fans are still digesting the many twists and turns of Moon Knight's action-packed finale. Phase Four's unlocking of the multiverse has treated fans to an array of variants, returning heroes, and alternate Earths.

Pair this with the recent introduction of new heroes, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and it's fair to say the MCU is starting to feel a little crowded. This makes it a good time to look back on Phase One's original heroes and the roles they've enjoyed since first donning their iconic costumes.

Robert Downey Jr - Zodiac (2007)

A year before he first stepped into the iconic goatee of Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr starred opposite Jake Gyllenhall and Mark Ruffalo in David Fincher's Zodiac. The biopic followed Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist who became obsessed with discovering the identity of the Zodiac killer.

Downey's performance as Paul Avery reminded the world of his acting talent after he'd spent some time recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. His recovery was remarkable, and so too was his performance in Zodiac, playing a man who becomes haunted by the mystery of the Zodiac killer and his inability to solve it.

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story (2019)

For Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story was a film that cut awfully close to home. Writer and director Noah Baumbach first approached her about the project when Johansson was in the midst of a divorce. Still, Johansson believed in the project and Baumbach's vision and signed on to star as Nicole Barber.

Johansson is sensational in the role, playing a woman whose divorce liberates her and allows her to chase dreams that she abandoned to prioritize her family. She and Adam Driver are exceptional in every scene they share, and it's still difficult to believe that neither of them won the Academy Awards that they were nominated for.

Chris Evans - Defending Jacob (2020)

Chris Evans' first TV appearance proved to be well worth the wait. Defending Jacob, AppleTV's limited series based on the novel of the same name, sees an Assistant DA's world fall apart when his son is charged with murder. Evans, starring alongside Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell, really committed himself to his character.

Allowing us to see his slow descent from flat-out believing his son's claims of innocence to eventually, when the incriminating evidence really begins to mount up, forcing himself to question his beliefs and consider that maybe his son is the killer. Evans' performance shows the resolve of a father-son relationship and the limits a father will go to in order to protect his son.

Mark Ruffalo - Dark Waters (2019)

For Mark Ruffalo, starring as Rob Bilott in the biopic Dark Waters was a true joy because it meant he couldn't accidentally spoil the ending, given that everybody already knew it. The actor, who recently appeared in the first trailer for the upcoming MCU series She-Hulk, easily finds the determination, humanity, and heart in Bilott. He also captures the inner turmoil within the character, who sacrifices his happiness, time with his family, and bright career prospects to do what is right and protect the people who don't have the means to defend themselves.

Though it isn't always easy to watch, especially considering the horrors that DuPont put people through, it's an important story told brilliantly well and deserves to be seen by all.

Samuel L. Jackson - Pulp Fiction (1994)

Performances just don't get more iconic than this. In fact, actors don't get much more iconic than Samuel L. Jackson, which is why it was so difficult to pick his best role outside of the MCU. But Jules Winnfield is one of the most quotable, recognizable, and widely beloved characters of recent film history.

Pulp Fiction, arguably Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece, is overflowing with memorable characters, but none hold a candle to Samuel L. Jackson's hitman. Jackson manages to combine hilarious, witty remarks with tense, terrifying monologues, and through it all, he manages to remain relentlessly cool. It's the defining performance of a generation, and, let's be honest, it deserves to be seen again and again and again.

Chris Hemsworth - Rush (2013)

Chris Hemsworth will soon become the first MCU hero to star in four solo films when Thor: Love And Thunder arrives in theatres this July, but he's far from the first MCU actor to step into the shoes of a real person for a role in a biopic. In Hemsworth's case, he played Formula One driver James Hunt. Rush, directed by Ron Howard, focuses on Hunt's rivalry with fellow racer Niki Lauda (played by fellow MCU alum Daniel Bruhl).

Hemsworth perfectly captures Hunt's arrogance, competitiveness, and ruthlessness. He's a man determined to win and willing to do so at any cost. Rush resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Jeremy Renner - The Hurt Locker (2008)

Jeremy Renner's stock has risen steadily in the MCU since he spent most of The Avengers brainwashed and working for Loki. Last Christmas, he was finally given center stage in his own series, Hawkeye, and it seems as though Clint Barton will be sticking around for more hero work yet.

Back before he joined the MCU, however, he received the first of his two Academy-Award nominations for his role in The Hurt Locker. Kathryn Bigelow's film won six Oscars and made Renner a household name after he impressed fans with his intensity and commitment to the role.

Cobie Smulders - How I Met Your Mother (2005)

Cobie Smulders hasn't yet been given the time to truly shine in a Marvel project, but thankfully smash-hit sit-com How I Met Your Mother gave her ample time to prove what a fantastic actress she is. Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, a former Canadian pop star who becomes a TV presenter and is often the subject of Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) affections.

The beloved show ran for nine seasons and aired 208 episodes across which Cobie Smulders displayed her incredible range, making audiences laugh, cry and root for her relationships. Hopefully, Cobie will be given more screen time when she returns to the role of Maria Hill in the upcoming Disney+ show, Secret Invasion.

Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager (2016)

Tom Hiddleston is currently back on the small screen with AppleTV's The Essex Serpent, the same medium on which his incredible performance in The Night Manager first aired. Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a Cairo hotel who is recruited to earn the trust of the leader of an arms-dealing cartel.

The Night Manager was a golden opportunity for Hiddleston as he got to act alongside Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki, all of whom delivered terrific performances. Hiddleston's performance leaves the audience guessing as to where his allegiances lie, ensuring the audience remains hooked throughout the series.

