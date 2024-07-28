This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Coming out of the massive bombshell that was Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic Con panel, it was announced that Joe and Anthony Russo would be back to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However the news doesn't stop there as it has been revealed through an official press release from the Russo Brothers production company AGBO that Stephen McFeely was listed as writer for both upcoming Avengers films. This means at least one half of Russo’s MCU writing team is back.