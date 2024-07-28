The Big Picture Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announces return of Russo Brothers for Avengers 5, Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con panel.

In an exciting panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made significant announcements regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Headline news came in the form of a sensational return to Marvel for Joe and Anthony Russo, the acclaimed directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Originally titled The Kang Dynasty, Avengers 5 has been renamed Avengers: Doomsday, which will once again be directed by the Russo Brothers. Feige revealed the new title, which, although not discussed publicly by Feige, almost certainly stem from the fallout of the Jonathan Majors scandal which derailed not just the career of the actor, but Marvel's longterm story plans. The brothers are also set to direct the subsequent Avenger 6, now titled Avengers: Secret Wars.

How Successful Have the 'Avengers' Movies Been?

The Avengers movies have achieved extraordinary financial success, significantly impacting the film industry. The Avengers (2012) had a budget of $220 million and grossed $1.519 billion worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time upon its release. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) followed with a budget of $365 million and earned $1.403 billion globally, reaching the fifth highest-grossing film status at its peak.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) continued the trend with a $325 million budget and a $2.048 billion worldwide gross, making it the fourth film to cross the $2 billion mark and the highest-grossing film of 2018. Avengers: Endgame (2019) shattered records with a $356 million budget, grossing $2.798 billion and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Avatar and setting numerous box office records, including the highest opening weekend globally.

Cumulatively, the four Avengers films have grossed approximately $7.768 billion worldwide, excluding revenue from merchandise, home video sales, and streaming, which add significantly to their financial success. The franchise's merchandising and licensing have generated billions more, and the films continue to draw audiences on platforms like Disney+. The Avengers series has driven the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) profitability, setting new industry benchmarks and solidifying Marvel Studios as a dominant force in entertainment.

