The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is gearing up for its fifth Avengers film, and it looks like they might have found their director. According to recent reports, Marvel has approached Shawn Levy, currently finishing up Deadpool & Wolverine, to helm the next ensemble superhero flick. The news comes after Destin Daniel Cretton, originally slated to direct, dropped out late last year, leaving the coveted position up for grabs.

Levy, known for his work on the Night at the Museum series and the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, is a director with a proven track record in handling blockbuster franchises. His current project, Deadpool & Wolverine, appears to have impressed Marvel executives, prompting them to extend an invitation to Levy for the Avengers film. The latest script, penned by Michael Waldron—who also wrote for Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—is reportedly in Levy's hands as he considers the offer.

While Levy's involvement is not yet confirmed, the discussions mark a significant development. Marvel initially approached Levy back in March, but he declined due to scheduling conflicts. His commitments to Deadpool & Wolverineand the final season of Stranger Things, where he will direct two episodes and fulfill his executive producer duties, seemed insurmountable at the time. However, Marvel has since adjusted the film’s timeline, pushing its release by several months, which could potentially align better with Levy's packed schedule.

What's 'Avengers 5' Going to Be About?

The fifth Avengers film, which was once subtitled The Kang Dynasty, is undergoing significant changes. Following the departure of Jonathan Majors, who was set to play the villain Kang, the title and the central antagonist are likely to change. Despite these shifts, the film is expected to be a massive ensemble piece. Deadline reports that more than 60 MCU characters might reprise their roles, including heavyweights like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillan.

With the original Avengers, played by Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson, no longer in the franchise, the upcoming film is set to feature a more balanced ensemble. This approach aims to give characters “equal footing,” making it a true team effort rather than focusing on a few lead heroes.

Marvel’s persistence in courting Levy underscores their confidence in his ability to handle such a monumental project. The positive reception of Deadpool & Wolverine has undoubtedly played a role in their decision. Marvel Studios' eagerness to re-engage with Levy speaks volumes about their belief in his vision and directorial prowess.

