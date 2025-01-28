While Avengers: Age of Ultron probably isn't people's favorite MCU movie, (even though, I, for one, think it's underrated), Chris Evans’ Captain America is certainly many people’s favorite superhero, and for good reason. He represents the best in humanity, never forgetting Dr. Erskine’s (Stanley Tucci) warning in Captain America: The First Avenger, to not forget about being a "good man," when he's trying to be a "perfect soldier." Many also resonated with Cap's anti-government sentiment, which really began in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and then came to fruition in Captain America: Civil War.

However, Age of Ultron largely skipped over this aspect of the character, instead focusing on the personal divide between Cap and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Yet, one deleted scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron not only showed exactly why Steve Rogers connected with so many, but also would have shown the beginning of the end for the Avengers, as well as continuing this arc of the character becoming more nomadic. Not only should the scene have been kept in to show this character beat, but it would've begun the conversation around Cap's costume, which we would later see thoroughly explored in later MCU projects.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Had a Deleted Scene With Captain America Tossing His Helmet

Image via Marvel Studios

The deleted scene in question is one that occurs at the beginning of the third act. The scene shows Cap and some other Avengers, including the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), getting out of the Quinjet in Sokovia before battling Ultron (James Spader). Cap sees graffiti artwork that depicts him as a “fasista” (fascist) as he goes to put his helmet on. Upon acknowledging how the Sokovian people feel about the Avengers, a western force entering their country to conduct operations without sanction, rather than wearing the accessory, Steve throws it back in to the jet, allowing people to see his face and therefore connecting with the people of Sokovia more.

2:40 Related Actors You Forgot Were in Marvel Movies It’s easy to recall the names of the big stars who appear in the Marvel Universe. But today Collider is honoring some of the talented actors whose work in the MCU you might have forgotten about.

While it is understandable why such a scene would be removed for runtime, with Age of Ultron already having a 2-hour 21-minute length, this scene should have been kept because it shows the growing divide in the Avengers that would continue into Captain America: Civil War. Throughout Age of Ultron, we see how Iron Man and Cap disagree, with Iron Man being a "big picture" thinker, whereas Cap is far more grounded, and this scene would have shown Cap’s side quite well, as most of Age of Ultron dealt with Iron Man’s paranoia.

This 'Age of Ultron' Scene Would've Started a Conversation Around Captain America's Costume