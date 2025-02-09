In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers movies tend to be blockbuster events with major consequences. The first Avengers was a huge success, proving that the MCU's interconnected storyline could work. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame capped off a decade's worth of storytelling, and made box office history. Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, even bringing back Infinity War/Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo as well as Robert Downey Jr. But Avengers: Age of Ultron tends to either get overlooked, or is considered to be one of the lesser entries in the MCU canon. It's a shame, since Age of Ultron has one of the best scenes in the entire franchise — and will make you look at Earth's Mightiest Heroes differently.

The Party Scene in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Shows the Avengers as People

Avengers: Age of Ultron reunites Iron Man (Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as they battle the forces of Hydra. After reclaiming the scepter that Thor's brother Loki used in the Battle of New York, the Avengers decide to throw a party to celebrate their victory. Said party shows that, underneath all of their powers and abilities, the Avengers have bonded together as a team and as friends. Thor and Steve have a drinking contest, even roping in a WWII veteran (played by Avengers co-creator Stan Lee, of all people).

Steve even reconnects with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) following the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The real standout of the party scene is when everyone has a debate about who would be able to lift Thor's hammer, Mjölnir. Banner fakes transforming into the Hulk, Iron Man and War Machine (Don Cheadle) can't budge it, despite their combined might, and when it's Steve's turn, he shifts the hammer ever so slightly, leaving a priceless look of terror on Thor's face. Marvel's heroes were always meant to be as human as possible — flaws and all — and Age of Ultron's party scene shows that off. That is, until Ultron (James Spader) attacks them.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Is One of the More Complicated MCU Movies, For Several Reasons

Age of Ultron's party scene is one of the few brief respites in a film that's packed to the core with subplots, new characters, and setups. Not only does Age of Ultron introduce Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), but it also brings the Vision (Paul Bettany) to life. Plus, Thor has weird visions about the Infinity Stones, which is meant to hint at future movies. The only scenes that come close to matching the party scene's highs is when the Avengers hide out at Hawkeye's farmhouse, although the mood there is far more somber as they deal with Wanda's psychic powers digging up ghosts from their past and the fallout from her brainwashing Banner into Hulking out in South Africa. Writer/director Joss Whedon would eventually unpack the fraught post-production process Age of Ultron went through on Empire Magazine's podcast, saying that things "got really, really unpleasant." He explained:

"The dreams were not an executive favorite either — the dreams, the farmhouse, these were things I fought to keep...With the cave, it really turned into: They pointed a gun at the farm’s head and said, 'Give us the cave, or we’ll take out the farm' — in a civilized way."

Whedon's comments highlight how the MCU tended to prioritize setting up future films more and more during Phases 2 and 3, which often clashed with filmmakers' visions. It also reveals how Marvel, in trying to make sure Age of Ultron was bigger and better than the first Avengers film, forgot that a large part of what made that film work was the character moments. Banner and Iron Man bonding over science, the other Avengers immediately turning to Steve during the Chitauri invasion, and Black Widow getting the upper hand on Loki are just a few standouts, and they resonate just as much — if not more — than the big battle set-pieces. Age of Ultron could have used more of those character moments in its runtime.

Avengers: Age of Ultron' Set the Stage for Some of the MCU's Biggest Movies