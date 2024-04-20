The Big Picture The Avengers will take on the Xenomorphs in a new Aliens/Avengers crossover comic hitting shelves this summer.

The Alien franchise has previously crossed over with DC Comics, but this is a first for Marvel.

Both Alien and Marvel are gearing up for a big summer at the box office, with the release of Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel is returning to the big screen this summer with the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the comic book film is going to have some deadly competition at the box office as Alien will also be scaring its way back to theaters with Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. These two iconic franchises aren't just competing at the movies, as it has just been announced that the Xenomorphs will be giving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hell in a new crossover comic, Marvel’s Aliens vs. Avengers.

Debuted by Entertainment Weekly, the series will be written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Esad Ribic, who previously worked together on Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Hickman would tease his excitement for the project saying, “I’ve never worked on a licensed or ‘non-superhero’ property the entire time I’ve been at Marvel, so when all of this came together almost two years ago, I kind of jumped at the opportunity.” He would continue, “ I love the Aliens universe and the mythology, and obviously just how atmospherically and well-designed everything is has always gotten my creative juices flowing. It was tricky finding a way to make these two things work together, but I think Esad and I landed on something that works for fans of both franchises.”

The official plot synopsis for Aliens vs. Avengers reads, “It’s all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall?” This isn’t the first time these frightening movie aliens have been in a clash between franchises. Besides their most notable wars with The Predators, the Xenomorphs have also battled with the DC Universe against the likes of Batman and Superman. This is the first time these monsters will be terrorizing Marvel Comics.

‘Alien’ is Back in the Limelight

Image via Entertainment Weekly

2024 marks the 45th anniversary of the Alien franchise. To celebrate, 20th Century Studios and Disney are bringing the original Ridley Scott classic back to theaters for “Alien Day”. However, if you’re a horror fan, the most exciting thing that will come out this year is Romulus. The new film dropped a hauntingly stunning teaser trailer last month. It’s the first film in the franchise since 2017’s Alien: Covenant, promising to bring Alien back to its haunted house roots full of scream-worthy practical effects. There’s also a separate Alien TV show from FX dropping next year, so it’s a great time to be a fan.

This Alien vs. Avengers comic is another great way to honor the franchise. While comics are mostly known for the superhero adventures found in Marvel and DC, the horror genre has had a major role to play in the medium's history. So much so that it helped usher in the Comics Code Authority in the mid 1950s. This was an effort to censor comics that were deemed as another way to “harm” the minds of children. Marvel has also dabbled in the genre with their popular Marvel Zombies line and films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first issue of Aliens vs. Avengers is hitting stores on July 24, 2024. This is the same week Deadpool & Wolverine is smart-mouthing its way into theaters (July 26). Alien: Romulus will be stalking its way to theaters a few weeks later on August 16. You can watch trailers for both films, along with viewing Aliens vs. Avengers first cover, below.