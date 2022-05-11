In a head-to-head matchup against their heated rivals in any multiverse, the Avengers have plenty of options at their disposal. Each member of the Avengers offers their own unique talents that make the outfit an effective team against any possible foe. But what about in the game of baseball?

Related:'The Avengers' One Decade On: 10 Reasons Why It's Still One Of The MCU's Best

Baseball poses many challenges, even to superheroes. There is a certain strategy to the game where brute strength doesn't always work the best. A competitive team needs a healthy balance of offensive power, speed, and defensive prowess. Avengers like Doctor Strange and Hulk are worthy heroes on the battlefield, but can they make the cut on the baseball field?

The Avenger's All-Star team starting lineup:

Quicksilver (Right Field)

Strengths: Without a doubt, Quicksilver's lighting fast speed is an absolute game-changer. He has the ability to score a run in the blink of an eye. That speed would also prove to be advantageous in fielding balls hit into the gap in the outfield. Nothing will ever have a chance of getting past him.

Weaknesses: Quicksilver's speed may be able to win ballgames, but he would have to get on base in the first place. He doesn't display any increased strength or heightened perception, so Quicksilver would need to rely on his own ability to learn the game in order to succeed.

Black Widow (Second Base)

​​​​​​​Strengths: Black Widow is tremendously agile. Her ability to turn a double play would be unrivaled. She is equipped with super reflexes that would allow her to show up on the highlight reels on a nightly basis. Black Widow is no slouch when it comes to her offensive ability either. With her speed and power, she adds quite a punch to the lineup.

Weaknesses: Like a few of her other teammates, Black Widow also may be her own biggest fan. She could prove to be quite stubborn at times, which would create tension with her other overly confident friends. Natasha can be a victim of her past as well. She comes from a tough upbringing, making her vulnerable to being thrown off her best game.

Captain America (Shortstop)

​​​​​​​Strengths: ​Captain America would no doubt also be the captain of the team as well. He displays great leadership and would guide the team through its highs and lows. He is also very fast, strong and agile. All tremendous assets to a baseball player. ​​​​​​Captain America knows what it's like to be weaker and overlooked, so he has the drive to fuel his team to victory.

Weaknesses: Like Black Panther, Captain America is loyal to a fault. He would be first in line to stand up for his team, never backing down from opponents. Captain America is also bullheaded. He may refuse to ask for help during a slump, or he could even try and do everything himself.

Iron Man (First Base)

​​​​​​​Strengths: ​​​​​​​Lou Gehrig was known as the "Iron Man of baseball", so it would be fitting for his fellow Iron Man to take first base. In the suit, Iron Man would be unstoppable at the plate. He would possess unrivaled power and would be in the heart of the order to drive in the Avengers runs. Defensively, he would be a tremendous asset, using his rocket boost to retrieve any wild throw over to first.

Related:MCU Phase 1 Movies, Ranked Worst to Best: How Does Thor Stack Up Against Iron Man?

Weaknesses: Tony Stark the man would be a very flawed ballplayer, he can be even more bullheaded than Captain America. He is also cocky and overconfident of himself in certain situations. Health concerns may limit his performance as well. This may prove to be problematic in the long run.

Thor (Left Field)

​​​​​​​Strengths: ​​​​​​​"Hammering" Hank Aaron was one of the greatest baseball players of all time, so it only makes sense for the Avenger with a mighty hammer to make the roster. Thor may not be flight of foot, but he has deceptive agility and his intelligence would be beneficial in the field. His offensive output would make in a power-hitting stalwart in the middle of the order.

Related:10 Predictions for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Based On The Trailer

Weaknesses: Thor is susceptible to deception, especially from his brother. If his opponent added Loki to their roster, it may become an issue. Thor may also feel like he is not worthy of a roster spot, offering his place on the team to Hulk or another brute force player.

Black Panther (Catcher)

Strengths: With his cat-like reflexes, Black Panther would make an excellent battery mate with Hawkeye on the mound. There would never be a passed ball or wild pitch. Black Panther also has a tenacious ferocity that would allow him to beat out close plays on the basepaths, not to mention his heightened senses would be a tremendous advantage in stealing bases and driving in runs.

Weaknesses: Black Panther may be loyal to a fault. "Wakanda Forever" isn't just a catchphrase. He would most certainly stand up for his teammates in any situation, which would increase his chances of being ejected from the game if tensions rose. Black Panther is also highly intelligent, but they may just lead to overthinking at the plate.

Spider-man (Centerfield)

Strengths: One of the most agile Avengers, Spider-man is both light of foot and able to scale the outfield walls. It doesn't really matter if it's Peter Parker or Miles Morales, Spider-man would be able to cover a lot of ground. Also, there isn't any rule about not using web-slinging to grab baseballs out of the sky. He also offers a speedy option on offense, making him a solid addition to the team.

Weaknesses: His major downfall as a player would be his arm. His tacky grip would make throwing the ball a serious challenge. Spider-man would also be unable to play any games in the rain, for fear of being washed away.

Scarlet Witch (Third Base)

Strengths: Third base is known as the "Hot Corner", so who better to handle the heat than someone who quite literally handles heat? Scarlet Witch is a tenacious teammate, who does not know how to quit. She will battle through and slump and pick up those around her. On offense, her supercharged psychic abilities would create real problems for any opponent trying to game plan against her.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Weaknesses: Scarlet Witch can be overcome with emotions, which could lead to errors in the field, and poor at-bats on offense. She is vulnerable to getting lost in the heat of the moment, leading to intense confrontations with opponents and even teammates.

​​​​​​​

Hawkeye (Pitcher)

Strengths: One of the best attributes a pitcher can have is accuracy, and Hawkeye possesses plenty of that. No matter the count, or pitch selection, Hawkeye can always be counted on to get ahead of the hitters. He also has elite velocity to go along with his pinpoint control, so opponents need to be on their A-game to stand on a chance in the batter's box.

Weaknesses: The only downfall to Hawkeye's accuracy would be his predictability. Opponents would be able to know ahead of time that Hawkeye will always throw strikes. He would need to make sure he mixes in his pitches to keep the hitters off-balance. Hawkeye is also prone to letting close defeats get the better of him, so he needs his offense to give him hope by scoring runs.

Next:What Dayjobs The Avengers Would Have, According To Reddit

Gory New ‘Crimes of the Future’ Poster is Here to Pull at Your Heartstrings

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matthew Swigonski (9 Articles Published) More From Matthew Swigonski

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe