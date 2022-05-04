Recently, Kevin Feige revealed that he and the other creatives at Marvel Studios are meeting at a retreat to plan out the next 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the tumultuous past few years because of the pandemic, Phase 4 of the MCU has had a rocky start to its follow-up phase to the Infinity Saga. But it seems Feige and company have managed to continue on their plan and strategy for the MCU, launching several series on Disney+, most recently Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, and a handful of films — setting records with Spider-Man: No Way Home and following that with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But even as the MCU continues to expand its multiverse, working in its various tangential projects from the Netflix shows, Sony’s Spider-Man properties, and rumored return of certain characters from Fox’s X-Men universe, the MCU would not be where it is today without the success of the very first crossover film ten years ago, The Avengers. The climax of that film would not only go on to set the precedent for further crossovers but would continue to have ramifications on the stories and characters that came after.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Reveals 'The Avengers' Still Assemble... in a Group Chat

In 2012, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsen), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) first assembled in New York City, where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) decided to start his assault on Earth and lead his Chitauri invasion. Both within its story and as a film itself, The Avengers was an experiment, an “idea to bring together To bring together, a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more, so when we needed them, they could fight the battles that we never could,” to use Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) words. Although the end credits scene of Iron Man in 2008 teased the rest of the Marvel universe, The Avengers was the literal manifestation of what Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios set out to do. It was a success for them and a victory for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

However, while the heroes did defeat Loki at the Battle of New York, the rest of the world would have more complicated perspectives on the event, even years after. The Battle and the heaping collateral damage on the city and its people can be described as the “9/11 event” for the MCU, ground zero for the many consequences that characters would struggle to grapple with — they can “never forget” the Battle of New York. Take, for instance, the first film after The Avengers. In Iron Man 3, Tony Stark develops panic attacks and nightmares, suffering from the PTSD he experienced when launching a missile into deep space and seeing the bigger threat lurking beyond — the end credits scene of The Avengers would definitively put a name to this threat: Thanos. Although Stark might have managed his panic attacks and anxiety by the end of Iron Man 3, it would not be the end of his trauma and guilt.

Tony Stark’s heroism in the first Avengers came with a cost — the constant fear that another Battle of New York would occur. So, the rest of Stark’s story until his death would be defined by this hypervigilance. In the follow-up Avengers film, Age of Ultron, he and Bruce Banner accidentally create an artificially intelligent defense system. Using the mind stone recovered from Loki’s staff from the New York, Stark creates Ultron, which he calls a “suit of armor around the world.” When Ultron goes AWOL, the Avengers debate the ethical dilemma of Stark’s creation. In a monologue defending his actions, Stark mentions, “I carried a nuke through a wormhole, saved New York. Recall that? A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space. We're standing 300 feet below it…How were you guys planning on beating that?” Stark’s trauma from 2012 still has a hold on him, influencing his motivations even as they lead to a Skynet-esque villain. Of course, the Avengers do defeat Ultron by the end of the film. Still, it isn’t the end of Stark’s hypervigilance and trauma. In Infinity War, his worst fear comes true: Thanos and his alien army arrive on Earth. Without a safeguard like Ultron and with the Avengers disbanded, Thanos wins and half the universe is killed. In Endgame, Stark reiterates his motivations to Cap, “I saw this coming a few years back. I had a vision. I didn't wanna believe it. Thought I was dreaming…And I believe I remember telling all you [that] what we needed was a suit of armor around the world!” Throughout the Infinity Saga, Tony Stark’s trauma from the Battle of New York continued to plague him, defining his actions and character until his death.

However, the Battle of New York also impacted everyday citizens, not just the heroes involved in it. The Netflix shows that came after The Avengers explored the street-leveled acts of vigilantism that Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron FIst (Finn Jones) performed in the fragile power dynamics established by New York’s various crime lords, most notably WIlson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who saw the aftermath of the Battle as an opportunity to buy up and rebuild real estate around Hell’s Kitchen as a cover for his criminal activities. In Daredevil, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his allies work to expose Fisk’s master plan to take control of the city. Fisk’s hold over its everyday citizens would be further explored in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. After Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) loses her father at the Battle of New York (at the same time seeing and being inspired by Hawkeye himself in action), her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) must take on the loans and repayments that her husband owed Wilson Fisk. Even in Hawkeye, a show that premiered nearly a decade after, the climax of The Avengers is still mentioned.

Image via Netflix

But the most notable scene that demonstrates the trauma of the Battle of New York on everyday people comes from Jessica Jones. When Jessica confronts a woman threatening her at gunpoint, the woman says, “The newspaper said you were heroes. Not me. The city was saved but I was there. I saw what really happened. I saw my mother crushed to death under a building that you people destroyed in the incident. I was trying to pull my mother out from the rubble watching her bleed to death while all around me people were raining down hell.” “Go after the big green guy,” Jessica responds, “At the flag waver.” To many, the Avengers’ actions during the Battle — or as the Netflix shows refer to, the Incident — weren’t at all heroic. The collateral damage left behind, not only in debris but in human lives, had significant consequences. The Avengers are heroes to some, but, as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) remarks in Captain America: Civil War, “there are some who would prefer the word ‘vigilantes.’”

There are other ways the Battle of New York led to plot threads scattered throughout the MCU. In The Winter Soldier, as a preemptive measure, SHIELD — which was revealed to be HYDRA all along — developed Project Insight, a defense system that targeted any potential threats deemed dangerous in order to prevent another disaster event. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) becomes the villain Vulture, accumulating alien artifacts and weapons from the aftermath of New York. And for much of the first few seasons of Agents of SHIELD, agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) goes through the traumatic revelation that he has been resurrected after his death during the Battle. A decade after, the MCU has built an extensive roadmap. From its continuous films, tangential spinoff shows, and now streaming series, Marvel Studios proved that their experiment to unite its flagship superheroes in The Avengers was well worth the attempt. Just as Clint Barton visits the Battle of New York Memorial in Hawkeye, the MCU continues to look towards the first Avengers film in setting up characters and storylines ten years after.

7 MCU Villains That Deserve Solo Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Patrick Caoile (37 Articles Published) Patrick Caoile is a freelance writer for Collider. While he calls New Jersey his home, he is now pursuing a Ph.D. in English--Creative Writing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. When he's not at a theater or investing hours in a streaming service, he writes short fiction. More From Patrick Caoile

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe