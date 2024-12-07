The Avengers movies are the defining blockbusters of the last decade. The MCU is the 2010s' biggest, most emblematic franchise, and these four movies are the shared universe's crowning jewels, the peak of blockbuster cinema in the new millennium, and arguably the best comic book adaptations in the new millennium. The films center on the titular group as they face countless enemies, from Norse gods to rogue AI robots to powerful aliens with god complexes. Through it all, every Avengers movie is fun, action-packed, and thrilling, offering larger-than-life setpieces that are sure to leave audiences breathless.

However, the Avengers movies don't get enough credit for how committed the cast is. Sure, the whole thing is a little silly, but the MCU has some of Hollywood's best performers, and while the movies certainly focus more on spectacle than nuance, many of the actors still find incredible chances to shine despite the limitations. After all, these movies have their fair share of Oscar winners and nominees in their ranks; of course, they'll bring their A-game. Still, some performances stand out more than others, whether because the actors effortlessly excel in their roles or because the screenplay pays more attention to their characters' development. This list will cover the best performance in every Avengers movie, discussing why they stand out among the film's large ensemble and how they contribute to the franchise's overall worldbuilding.

4 'The Avengers' (2012) - Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Runner-up: Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Image via Marvel Studios

Everyone knows the villain is the best part of a comic book movie. For proof, look no further than Tom Hiddleston's star-making, scene-stealing, scenery-chewing performance in 2012's The Avengers, where he plays the God of Mischief for a second time. As the film's main antagonist, Hiddleston is a force to be reckoned with, dominating every moment on screen through a mix of controlled rage, over-the-top diva antics, and a sheer, barely contained need for chaos. Yet, Hiddleston never forgets that Loki is primarily driven by pain and debilitating insecurity, and he imbues every line with a desperation to be noticed and celebrated. It's quite a neat trick and a large reason why Loki is so compelling.

Hiddleston makes a meal out of his role, easily becoming the film's standout character and the second-best MCU villain. The runner-up has to be Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. She is the best character in the first Avengers movie, and her performance is brilliant. She keeps the Widow's stoic facade yet slowly reveals the cracks, the lingering pain and regret hiding underneath. It's a challenging role that doesn't get half the recognition it deserves.

Your changes have been saved ​The Avengers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 4, 2012 Director Joss Whedon Runtime 143 minutes Writers Joss Whedon , Zak Penn

3 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015) - James Spader as Ultron

Runner-up: Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU is often accused of having disappointing villains, and it does. However, it also has more than a few incredible foes, even if it doesn't do nearly enough with them. Thus, it's to the credit of the actors playing these nefarious figures that their villains are still so good, even with underdeveloped screenplays. James Spader is the perfect example. The three-time Emmy winner is incredible as Ultron, the rogue AI built by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to defend the Earth. As it happens, Ultron quickly blames humanity for everything that's wrong with the world and aims to cause an extinction-level event to start again.

The plot is classic sci-fi stuff, and Ultron as a character is wasted in an overly crowded movie where he barely gets to do any actual damage — indeed, his so-called "age" is barely a few days. Yet, Spader is spectacular in the role, easily towering over the rest of the cast with a performance that blends charisma with deviousness. Spader's Ultron is cheeky one minute, then brutal the next, a spoiled child with world-destructive capabilities who misunderstood his father's instructions. The film features few other standout performances, with only Ruffalo standing as a very far runner-up. Overall, Avengers: Age of Ultron belongs to Spader from start to finish, and it's a shame the plot didn't do as much with this twisted robot.

Your changes have been saved Avengers: Age of Ultron Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 1, 2015 Director Joss Whedon Runtime 141 minutes Writers Joss Whedon

2 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) - Josh Brolin as Thanos

Runners-up: Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Zoe Saldaña as Gamorra