Despite delivering a good dose of action-packed scenes and gripping narratives, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its memorable characters that it would obviously not exist without. Featuring a plethora of different personalities known as the treasured Avengers, which audiences, particularly fans of the franchise, can't help but root for, the MCU is understandably one of the most beloved cinematic universes.

Naturally, with so many movies under its belt and all the character development they feature, the MCU has offered fans a couple of memorable quotes that endure some of the most powerful and memorable. To celebrate all these unforgettable lines, we look back at the best quote from each Avenger, starting with Hawkeye's hilarious bit in Avengers: Age of Ultron and ending with Tony Stark's memorable sentence in Avengers: Endgame.

"The city is flying, we're fighting an army of robots, and I have a bow and arrow. None of this makes sense."

Hawkeye/Clint Barton, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Image via Marvel Studios

Although generally speaking, Jeremy Renner's character isn't as much of a fan-favorite as some other Avengers (not until his show came out anyway), Clint actually has a fair share of memorable lines in the MCU. One of his best quotes comes in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Clint was arguably at his best (and audiences actually got a better glimpse of him as a character).

This line in particular encapsulates Clint's fun-loving personality and self-consciousness. Many Marvel enthusiasts argue, in a derogatory way, that he is not that useful, so it's fun to see Renner's character being humble and admitting that his bow and arrow aren't comparable to the superhuman powers of other Avengers like Captain America (Chris Evans) or Thor (Chris Hemsworth). It's also a hilarious quote considering that it would be a relatable thought if Age of Ultron's scenario were ever to happen in real life.

Watch on Disney+

"If you want this suit, you’re going to have to pry my cold dead body out of it."

War Machine/James Rhodes, 'Iron Man 3'

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite his lack of screen time, Don Cheadle's War Machine is getting more attention these days and proving to be one of the most badass characters in the MCU. His determination and loyalty (particularly to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony, of course) are part of what makes him so likable. Although things have seemingly changed since Secret Invasion, it is impossible to forget the good things Rhodey has done for the Avengers team.

When he is arguing with the Sweat Shop Agent in Iron Man 3, Rhodes makes it clear that he is absolutely not giving away his powers (meaning his precious suit). This is easily one of the most memorable Lit. James Rhodes quotes because it is a very defining one that sheds light on his strong-willed personality.

Watch on Disney+

"What is grief, if not love persevering?"

Vision, 'Wandavision' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Formerly known as Tony's artificial intelligence operating system, J.A.R.V.I.S., Paul Bettany's Vision assumed human form in Age of Ultron and later found love in the arms of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch. Although he passed in Infinity War after destroying the Mind Stone and sacrificing himself for the greater good, the all-powerful Wanda brought him back to life in Wandavision. But at what cost?

"What is grief, if not love persevering?" is a very touching line, especially considering the context in which it is said, so no wonder it got so many people talking when the show was released. It is tragic and heartwarming all the same because it highlights Vision's understanding of humankind despite not being human, and offers audiences a thoughtful, comforting perspective on grief.

Watch on Disney+

"That's my secret, Cap. I'm always angry."

Hulk/Bruce Banner, 'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

It's not news to anyone that Bruce Banner, the MCU counterpart of the Oscar-nominated Mark Ruffalo, and his alter ego, Hulk, weren't the best of friends. However, it is undeniable that the two shared an unmatched connection, for better or worse, and made for one hell of a team-up even when they weren't permanently merged. When Banner transformed, the others knew that they had to get out of the way.

What better phrase to sum up the Hulk (well, at least back when he was a bit less self-conscious...) than "I'm always angry"? This iconic line is said during the first The Avengers film as a reply to Captain America when Ruffalo's character is prepping for the big New York fight before taking on the Chitauri.

Watch on Disney+

"Look, when you can do the things that I can, but you don't, and then the bad things happen. They happen because of you."

Spider-Man/Peter Parker, 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tom Holland brings to life Gen Z's favorite version of the beloved Peter Parker, who has, throughout the years, become the most popular (and most likable) Marvel character of all time. While great responsibility comes with great power, Holland has showcased that he is more than capable of stepping into the shoes of Spider-Man, and his impeccable line deliveries — many of them comedic — are proof.

Despite his fun jokes, one of Holland's most memorable lines as the character is a very sentimental one that perfectly sums up his personality and motivations. When he's having a conversation with Tony after he finds out about his superpowers (and all the things he does with them), Peter reveals in a very genuine way that it wouldn't make sense to take advantage of his abilities — mostly because, thanks to them, he can prevent bad things from happening.

Watch on Disney+

"You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, 'Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Olsen's character has been painted as the villain ever since Wandavision (she did imprison a good number of innocent people, after all), and in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness fans get to see a full-on antagonistic side of her that has been corrupted by the Darkhold. Despite her good intentions, Wanda's grief blinded her in a way, which led to a tragic downfall that some fans argue she didn't deserve.

"You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy." The line that is said by Wanda when she calls out Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the film — who had previously resorted to the Darkhold and caused an Incursion — is perhaps Olsen's character's most memorable so far. Although Wanda isn't entirely in the right here, the way Olson delivers it is top-notch.

Watch on Disney+

"But what would be the point of all the pain and sacrifice if I wasn't willing to stand up and keep fighting?"

Falcon/Sam Wilson, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Thanks to his undying loyalty and friendship, Sam Wilson has always been the right arm of Steve Rogers. Considering the character development of Anthony Mackie's Sam throughout the movies (and now the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show, which was a major turn point as it introduced him as the next Captain America), it only makes sense that he would say such a powerful line.

In a conversation with his sister Sarah Wilson, played by Adepero Oduye, Sam makes a great point when asking what would be the reason for enduring such pain and sacrifice if not to stand up for himself and others. This is certainly a very Sam Wilson thing to say, proving, through his headstrong personality, that he was indeed meant to be the next Captain America.

Watch on Disney+

"Staying together is more important than how we stay together."

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, 'Captain America: Civil War'

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Despite appearing as tough as nails, it makes sense that togetherness and teamwork are a priority for the kick-ass but incredibly loving character, considering Natasha's heartbreaking background; she has been through a lot and eventually found a real family, bounded by heart and not by blood, in The Avengers. In Civil War, she makes a point to highlight how important the Avengers are to her.

"Staying together is more important than how we stay together" is one of Natasha's best lines in the MCU because it further highlights that she is a kindhearted character who values community and human connection, despite first impressions. As seen through her tragic ending, Natasha has always been one of the most caring in the franchise.

"I can do this all day."

Captain America/Steve Rogers, 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011), 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

It would be impossible not to mention Steve Roger's catchphrase as his most iconic line in the franchise, enduring one of the most referenced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the quote is said in three different films (with Civil War and Avengers: Endgame referencing Captain America: The First Avenger), it would be impossible to forget the first time Rogers said that he could "do this all day" while standing up to a bully in Brooklyn when he was a much smaller man.

Despite its re-use value, what's so great about this quote is that it pretty much sums up Steve's strong-assured personality really well, perfectly annotating his resilience in the face of challenges: he is a noble man of his word who won't give up until he gets what he wants/does what he believes is right.

Watch on Disney+

"Everybody wants a happy ending. Right? But it doesn’t always roll that way."

Iron Man/Tony Stark, 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

While Robert Downey Jr.'s character has had his own fair share of iconic MCU quotes (let's not forget "I am Iron Man," which he insisted on repeating near his deathbed, consequently making everyone reach out for the tissues), one of his most memorable is also said in Endgame and sheds light on how not every story has a conventional happy ending — and that is okay.

Throughout the entire franchise, Stark has always proven to be an extroverted realist not afraid to say things as they are, which is exactly why he didn't back down against Steve when Civil War's Sokovia Accords broke up their friendship. As evident, despite his big ego, Stark wasn't the kind of delusional character that did not see things the way they were, and this line — quite moving given the context in which is said — pinpoints exactly it.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Assemble! Every 'Avengers' Movie, Ranked