With Avengers Campus opening at Disney California Adventure Park on June 4th, the Disneyland Resort has unveiled the costumes that will be worn by operations cast members. One of the most important and vital components of an experience at the Southern California theme park is the magic that every employee helps to create for guests, and the Campus Representatives, as they’ll be known, are sure to be no exception.

Taking on unique roles in the entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of superheroes, the cast members in Avengers Campus will wear costumes designed by Joe Kucharski, Sr. Costume Designer at Disney Live Entertainment, and inspired by each individual area and experience. Every detail at the Disneyland Resort is meant to contribute to the immersive storytelling of each land and I love how specific the costumes for Avengers Campus will be.

According to the press release sent out by the Disneyland Resort, Kucharski worked closely with the creative team at Walt Disney Imagineering and their partners at Marvel Studios to design the cool and comfortable new looks. “I was inspired by the immersive design of Avengers Campus and the unique stories at each address,” said Kucharski. “Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience and these costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story.”

From the campus uniform of cargo bottoms, training shirt and tactical-inspired vest and the attire worn at the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, to the Pym Test Kitchen wardrobe that includes a Pym pocket protector, lab coat, hat and tie and the Ancient Sanctum costumes inspired by the Mystic Arts, guests will be able to have their own superheroic experience alongside some of their favorite superheroes.

In other news around the Disneyland Resort, the exclusive entrance from Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to Disney California Adventure Park (which is currently closed) will resume operations on May 28th, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reopening on June 15th, with room reservations now open.

