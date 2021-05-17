One of the most exciting aspects of any new theme park land are the themed food and snack offerings that you can find there, and wow, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is going above and beyond on the foodie scale. Along with getting to explore an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of superheroes, starting on June 4th, you will also have a wide array of unique food offerings to choose from.

One of the coolest things about Pym Test Kitchen, the quick-service restaurant on Avengers Campus, is that it will use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink innovations in food science, just like how Ant-Man and The Wasp use them to grow and shrink anything and everything. With both hero-sized meals and tiny treats, there will even be an interactive element where you can watch the Pym food scientists at work in the kitchen lab. Everyone already loves a theme park pretzel, but how much cooler will it be when you can watch it make its way through the quantum tunnel as it goes from large to small, and small to large, eventually presenting you with a super-sized pretzel that you can share with your friends and/or family.

Here’s a list of the breakfast, lunch, and dinner items that will be available at Pym Test Kitchen:

Breakfast

Calculated Breakfast = E x 2 + (B+P)/T – Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast – Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast – Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup

Spoonful of Cereal – Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a ripe banana

Snacks and Sips

Quantum Pretzel – 453.8 grams, Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce

Atomic Fusion Pretzel – Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots

Pingo Doce – Refreshing lemon-lime with a vanilla kick! This distinctly green beverage from Avenger lore available exclusively at Avengers Campus.

Proton PB&J Punch – Minute Maid Lemonade with peanut butter and strawberry flavors, PB-infused whipped cream, and PB pretzel spheres

Blue Particle Specials

Pym-ini – Salami, rosemary ham, Provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites

PB3 Superb Sandwich – Warm PB&J with banana, candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites

Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton – Hearts of romaine, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps

Impossible Spoonful – Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil

Choco Smash CANDY Bar – Dark chocolate, peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate brownie

Kids (ages 3 through 9)

Nano Eggs-periment 101 – Softly arranged eggs and turkey bacon with toast (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

Cinna-Pym Mini Toast – Warm toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

Teeny Pym-ini – Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce

Subatomic Chicken Sandwich – Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll

PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble Your Own Experiment – Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread

Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls – Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small Dasani water

If you’re looking for more of an adult beverage, the Pym Tasting Lab next door will over craft beers, particle-infused cocktail experiments, beer cocktails, and snack molecules. And if all of that still isn’t enough for you, the Shawarma Palace will represent with a cart decked out with Avengers memorabilia. You’ll be able to check out Tony Stark’s favorite New York shawarma joint when you pick up either New York’s Tastiest (a chicken shawarma wrap with garlic spread and coconut yogurt tahini sauce with pickled vegetables) or the Impossible Victory Falafel (a plant-based falafel and cauliflower wrap with garlic spread and hummus, also with coconut yogurt tahini sauce with pickled vegetables).

Personally, I never leave a theme park without having consumed a churro of some sort, so I’m particularly excited about the churro spirals, which will be known as Sweet Spiral Rations. Found at the Terran Treats food cart, curated by Taneleer Tivan, you will also have the option of picking up a Cosmic Cream Orb (crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse).

Of course, since you are at a theme park, there will also be some memorabilia that you can take home with you, and here’s a list of the offerings that will be available when Avengers Campus opens:

Novelties

Glowing Pym Particle Capsule and Glowing Pym Particle Disc – Light up your beverage with a red or blue glowing Pym particle capsule or disc

Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can – Filled with Pingo Doce or your favorite Coca-Cola® beverage

Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet – A great way to hold your favorite Coca-Cola® bottled beverage

Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight – Oversized ruler flight board with mini beer steins

Once Avengers Campus opens, you’ll surely find me there, with my chicken shawarma wrap, Quantum Pretzel, and Sweet Spiral Ration, taking advantage of the photo opps with all of the superheroes. Check out some of the other foods you can eat at Avengers Campus when it opens on June 4 below.

The breakfast selections at Pym Test Kitchen

Pym Test Kitchen offerings

Food options at Shawarma Palace

Food at Terran Treats

