During A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products at the D23 Expo on Sunday, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson Josh D'Amaro welcomed attendees, and Collider's own Aidan Kelley, with the promise of exciting new additions across a number of parks. There were whispers all weekend about the upcoming reveal for a brand-new Marvel attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and D'Amaro did not disappoint. Taking over the Avengers Campus will be King Thanos, making an MCU debut in a timeline where Thanos won.

During the panel, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige joined the stage with titanic news. Disneyland's Avengers Campus, which opened to visitors in June 2021, will be commandeered by Thanos (Josh Brolin), except this is an all-new Titan warlord being introduced to the MCU. King Thanos is a variant from another timeline in which the Mad Titan defeated Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Feige promised attendees that the ride would feature heroes and villains from every timeline, including both those we know and love and new, canon additions, and asks fans to "join the fight to stop a new threat."

The new ride invites guests to join forces with all our favorite heroes across the multiverse to defeat King Thanos. During the panel, Feige showcased impressive artwork depicting the epic battle that brought together heroes from Disney+'s What If...? like Captain Carter, upcoming series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year and more. Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) Captain America fights alongside the Werewolf by Night and Matt Murdock's Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

Another piece of artwork shared on Sunday provided a close-up of a somewhat wizened King Thanos himself, sporting his variant's sharp crown and a full beard. For the ride he'll be a much more powerful, stronger version of the super villain we saw facing off with the Avengers in the Infinity Saga. There were enough casualties as it was the first time around, hopefully with the aid of all the fans our timeline-hopping heroes can put an end to Thanos' misguided reign once and for all.

Feige and D'Amaro didn't disclose the name of the attraction during D23, nor were they able to give a timeline just yet.The multiversal attraction was promised to be a whole new concept ride, and King Thanos will be the third attraction at California's Avengers Campus.

