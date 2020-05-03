Surprise! The Avengers Cast Assembled for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Reunion

Today’s daily dose of #TheGoodStuff comes in the form of a delightful surprise cast reunion featuring the stars of Marvel’s The Avengers. The reunion happened at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which were held virtually on Saturday, May 2.

Assembling to spread a special message to viewers were the core Avengers actors who many of us haven’t seen onscreen together since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. So, who showed up to hang at the Kids’ Choice Awards? Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr., that’s who. The MCU alums reunited to accept the award for Favorite Movie, which Endgame won, naturally. Johansson kicked things off by saying, “This is such a thrill, we are so excited and so happy the Kids’ Choice Awards are happening.” Then, after what was nearly two minutes worth of reunion gold, including Hemsworth and Evans staking their claim over the “Strongest Avengers” title and Renner thanks all of the fans who helped Endgame win this award, Downey Jr. closed things out by telling everyone, “Love you 3000.”

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

The surprise reunion comes on the heels of a week of big MCU anniversary moments. On April 28, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared new behind-the-scenes videos and photos while celebrating the one-year anniversary of the epic Marvel pic during a watch-along on Twitter and Instagram. Then, on May 2, Marvel fans celebrate the 12th anniversary of Iron Man, the film which many consider to have kicked off what we know today at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been an eventful, emotional week or so in the MCU for sure. There is probably no better way I can think of to cap a week of this magnitude off than with an epic reunion.

