In the realm of pop culture Marvel has an Infinity Gauntlet-sized hand in the game, and with the accessibility of Disney+'s MCU collection all in one place, it only makes sense to do the same for the original comics. Fortunately, Variety reports, Marvel has teamed up with the TASCHEN publishing company to comprise the Avengers' earliest comic book adventures from the early '60s into a masterfully reprinted anthology. This collection, titled Marvel Comics Libary. Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965, is available for pre-order at $200 retail and will release next month.

Two Marvel Titans who hardly need introduction, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, are the brains behind some of the world's most well-known and original superheroes. The depth of the characters and their extensive lore is the driving force behind the massive success of what is today's MCU. From The Avengers and Captain America: The First Avenger to WandaVision and, most recently, Ms. Marvel, none of these heroic and socially-conscious tales would have been possible without the two of them. Over 60 years ago, the very first comic "Avengers #1," was released and saw "Thor, Iron-Man, Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp first banded together," and to get your hands on all the original issues would severely devastate the wallet. Instead, Avengers Vol 1 compiles the first 20 Avengers comics in one collectible compendium that includes a foreword from President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, as well as extras like photographs, art and chronicled history of Earth's Mightiest Heroes by writer Kurt Busiek.

One of the highlights of Avengers Vol 1 is that the comics have been professionally enlarged by TASCHEN while retaining their high quality in order for fans to admire the detail of Kirby's original art. The luxury publishing company, "In collaboration with Marvel and the Certified Guaranty Company," took photos of each page of the most well-kept comics from the '60s "then digitally remastered the prints to create one of the most high-quality reprints ever made." The oversized book provides fans with the opportunity to see how the Avengers first formed, including other major characters MCU fans may not be familiar with like Namor the Sub-Mariner or even Kang the Conqueror who was first introduced in Disney+'s original series Loki and portrayed by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country).

Image via Taschen

RELATED: 'Planet of the Apes' Returns to Marvel Comics For the First Time in 45 Years

For fans of the Marvel universe Marvel Comics Libary. Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 is an exciting addition to the ever-expanding trove of media. The collection is meaningful to fans of the original comics, those whose gateway into Marvel was Robert Downey Jr. in 2008's Iron Man and those who are only recently looking to dip their toes into the vast world of comic books.

Marvel Comics Libary. Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 is available for pre-order now and will be available to purchase in July. For more information on the book you can visit TASCHEN's website.