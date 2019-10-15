First Impressions: We’ve Played the ‘Avengers: Damage Control’ VR

0

Following the success of Avengers: Endgame and the MCU as a whole, our favorite heroes have found a way back onto the screen — but not in the typical way you might think! From the creators of Ralph Breaks VR and Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, ILMxLAB has joined forces with Marvel Studios to create Avengers: Damage Control.

Last week, the Collider Games crew had the opportunity to attend the Avengers: Damage Control media day in Glendale, California where we were able to test out the full experience. Check out our impressions in the video above.

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, the game is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame but before Phase 4. Shuri has recruited a team to test a powerful new prototype design that combines Wakandan and Stark technologies. When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll have to fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.

The last time I felt this way about a Virtual Reality game was when I tested out the Iron Man VR game that comes out early next year for PSVR. You can check out our impressions of that game right here.

One of the coolest things about the experience is the number of actors from the MCU that reprise their roles for this, including Letitia Wright (Shuri), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Evangeline Lilly (Wasp). So not only do you get to stand alongside some of the MCU heroes, you also get to talk to the actors in those roles.

Avengers: Damage Control is taking over multiple global locations at The VOID starting October 18th for a limited run.

Here’s the game’s official synopsis: