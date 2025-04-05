One of the X-Men’s most beloved mutants is back — and this time, he's not spending half the day in a makeup chair. Alan Cumming, who famously played the teleporting, German-accented Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is reprising his role in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and he was thrilled to confirm that one of his most hated parts of shooting a Marvel movie has been mercifully shortened due to advancements in technology.

Speaking to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and fellow X-Men alum Olivia Munn, Cumming opened up on his excitement at reprising the role almost a quarter of a century later, while revealing that the makeup application — which he was a vocal critic of last time around — has become much more streamlined. This, said Cumming, was a key factor in his return.

"Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero. I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about 4 and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes. Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer. I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely.

Cumming also confirmed that principal photography was imminent, noting that he was heading to the United Kingdom tomorrow to begin shooting. "I head to London on Sunday and it begins shooting quite soon, it's going to be nuts."

What Can We Expect From 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

It'll be a big one. We know from CinemaCon, where Marvel President Kevin Feige sent in a pre-recorded video, that the film will focus on the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and original X-Men all fighting Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Cumming joins fellow X-Men veterans Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and James Marsden as Cyclops in the film, alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, while the Fantastic Four — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — will also feature heavily in the film.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates as Avengers: Doomsday heads into production.

Source: TODAY