The premiere of Captain America: Brave New World is upon us, and it’s finally time for Anthony Mackie to step into the spotlight and take on the mantle of Captain America on the big screen for the first time. Sam Wilson was the perfect candidate to take over the role, but he still has a long way to go if he wants to reach the same tenure as the previous Captain America. Chris Evans portrayed the Star Spangled Man for eight years before his final outing in Avengers: Endgame, but there has been whispers he will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. Evans himself has debunked these rumors, and while it’s unclear if he’s pulling an Andrew Garfield or not, Mackie spoke to Variety recently and weighed in on who he would like to see Evans play should he decide to return in a future Avengers movie:

“There were comic books where Falcon and Steve Rogers fought side-by-side, both as Captain America. So, you know, there are possibilities. There’s endless possibilities.”

Part of what made the MCU such a success near the end of Phase 3 was the payoff for fans who had been watching since the beginning. Whether it’s watching Captain America lift Mjolnir after almost doing so in Age of Ultron, hearing Sam Wilson come through the portal and say “on your left” as Steve did to him in The Winter Soldier, or watching Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) reconnect with his father who dies before he became Iron Man, these felt like gifts to Marvel fans. If we get to see Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers suit up side-by-side, each with a shield in hand, that would be the kind of payoff that would likely quiet some complaints about the post-Endgame era of Marvel stories.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Features a Stacked Cast

Anthony Mackie is far from the only star to feature in the fourth Captain America movie — both Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito will make their MCU debuts in the movie, with the former portraying Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk, and the latter playing the villain Sidewinder. Also returning in Brave New World after being absent from the MCU since The Incredible Hulk are Liv Tyler, who will play Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson, who will star as Samuel Sterns/The Leader. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will also reprise their roles as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this weekend, and Avengers: Doomsday is coming on May 1.

