Disney and Marvel love shooting a lot of their movies in the UK, but that's a double-edged sword, because it also means they're forced to reveal costs of movies filmed there. As a result, thanks to Forbes, we've learned that Avengers: Doomsday has already surpassed double the early production costs of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, while excessive spending on a movie would raise a number of alarms, this is a different matter and it shows that Disney is putting its full weight behind the next Avengers saga after a turbulent period for Marvel Studios.

Filings from Disney’s UK-based limited company, For All Time Productions UK—we bet you can figure out where they got that name from—confirm that by June 30, 2024, Marvel had already spent $8 million (£6.3 million) on Avengers: Doomsday—more than three times the $2.5 million (£2 million) spent on Quantumania at the same stage of production. The reason we know this is because of UK tax incentive regulations, which means that if you want to get money back from rebates on your production, you need to open up your books.

As a result, studios set up Film Production Companies (FPCs) for each movie they make in the UK to claim a reimbursement of up to 25.5% of their eligible spending. These companies must report their finances annually, making it possible to track production costs before a film is even completed.

While the first set of filings have only covered the early pre-production expenses, the next financial report—which will be released later this year—will definitely show a huge surge in spending as film moves into full production. For comparison, Quantumania’s spending skyrocketed from $2.5 million to $211 millionbetween its early filings and the completion of principal photography. Given the blockbuster nature of Doomsday and its all-star cast, its costs are expected to eclipse those of Endgame and Infinity War, which had a combined production budget of $1.3 billion.

Why 'Doomsday' Has to Work For Marvel