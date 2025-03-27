Marvel Studios made some blockbuster casting announcements this week for Avengers: Doomsday, bringing together stars from across the MCU, along with actors reprising iconic roles from the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise. However, one of the more disappointing aspects of this week's casting announcements showcases how multiple cast members of the upcoming MCU feature, Thunderbolts*, are reprising their roles for Avengers: Doomsday. That means fans can already predict what’s next for most of the characters who will appear in the upcoming film.

Much of the 'Thunderbolts*' Cast Is Returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Image via Marvel Studios

The huge livestream this week for Doomsday revealed that Thunderbolts* stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen will be reprising their roles as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova/Black Widow, John Walker/U.S. Agent, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and Ava Starr/Ghost for the star-studded crossover. Additionally, and perhaps even more interesting, was the inclusion of Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry/Void. This demonstrates that much of the Thunderbolts team lineup survives the upcoming movie, and they will join the fight with the Avengers against Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Based on the previously released trailer for Thunderbolts*, the main threat appears to be Bob Reynolds' dark, terrifying alter-ego, a dark entity called Void, who appears to attack New York City and has the potential to be a global threat. The casting news suggests that the Thunderbolts will successfully quell or defeat the Void, but somehow, Bob Reynolds/Sentry will remain in the picture. Fans can also assume that most of the team survives. Many fans were already predicting that Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), aka Taskmaster, would likely be killed in Thunderbolts*, based on limited appearances in much of the film's released footage and marketing materials. Interestingly, it appears that the character is absent for much of the action, which lends to the prediction that she might get killed prematurely or will not survive through the film.

Marvel Studios Should Have Considered Waiting Longer for the Casting Announcements