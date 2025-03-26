This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans are finally learning, officially, who will be joining Robert Downey Jr. in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which releases in 2026. The casting announcement coming in a cryptic livestream to Marvel Studios social media that had fans seated, no really. Slowly but surely, cast chairs are revealed, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love & Thunder) and Vanessa Kirby (Fantastic Four: First Steps), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World), Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*), and Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Fantastic Four: First Steps), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Kelsey Grammer (X-Men), Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts*), Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World), Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four: First Steps), David Harbour (Black Widow), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Hannah John-Kamen (Thunderbolts*), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (X-Men). Okay, the cast is so big we're splitting paragraphs.

Next announced was Ian McKellen (X-Men).

The Russo Brothers Return to Direct the Next Two 'Avengers' Movies

Announced last year at San Diego Comic Con, Anthony and Joe Russo are returning to direct the next two Avengers films: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The pair have not directed a Marvel project since Avengers: Endgame. The pair have told Collider how long the upcoming Avengers movies are expected to be: "If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours." Outside of today's casting announcement, not much is known about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday other than it will feature Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise, this time as Doctor Doom. Downey is synonymous with the MCU for his role as Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Avengers: Doomsday releases May 1, 2026. This is a developing story. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.