It was a relatively quiet year for Marvel, dropping only one feature film, Deadpool & Wolverine, and two live-action series, Echo and Agatha All Along. However, 2025 is going to look entirely different; the studio has three feature films all slated for release in the first seven months of the year, as well as six series all with release dates or windows, three of which being live-action. One of the most anticipated is Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Charlie Cox return and reprise his role as Matt Murdock after briefly playing the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo. Cox’s appearance in another project has seemingly been indicated, as his trainer revealed on Instagram that Cox was training for his role as Daredevil in an upcoming Avengers project.

We know that Cox is certainly not training for the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, which has already been filmed and has been set for release on March 4, 2025. Collider exclusively reported that Avengers: Doomsday would begin filming in the spring, which begins in March and will run through to June. If Cox is going to reprise his role in the multiverse blowout that everyone is expecting Avengers: Doomsday to be, it stands to reason that he’d be training for it now to give himself time to bulk up and get into shape. It’s also impossible to rule out that Cox may just be training for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is slated to begin production sometime in 2025, as confirmed by Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige earlier this year.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

Arguably the single biggest piece of movie news to come in 2024 was when Kevin Feige took the stage at SDCC to announce that not only would the Russo brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man, in both movies. Chris Evans has also been set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, but it’s unclear if he’ll be playing Captain America. The MCU’s current Captain America, Anthony Mackie, will also star in Doomsday, along with all four members of The Fantastic Four and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow the year after on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more Marvel updates and watch Daredevil on Disney+.

