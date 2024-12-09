The MCU continues to bring the old gang back together, for better or worse. The Wrap exclusively reported that Chris Evans will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday, reuniting him with Robert Downey Jr. and directors Anthony and Joe Russo for the first time since Steve Rogers was given a sendoff in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. There's no word yet on whether he'll be reprising his role as The First Avenger or if he'll be returning in an entirely different capacity like his old co-star, who was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year to be playing the title role of Doctor Doom.

Evans has long been rumored to return to the superhero franchise, but bringing him back as Captain America will leave a lot of questions for the MCU to answer. Endgame ended with an elderly Steve Rogers passing the shield and the metaphorical torch onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who will soon don the hero's mantle on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World in February. With a new Cap in the fold and Rogers's story getting a satisfying end, it could mean Evans will play an alternate variant of his beloved character or a new character yet to be revealed. Notably, he did make a brief return to Marvel earlier this year in an appearance reprising his old X-Men role as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine as part of the film's sendoff of the Fox Marvel universe.

Starting with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans was a fixture of the MCU during its peak, going on to lead the sequel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, as well as play a prominent role in each of the Avengers films. In the years since, he's continued to be a high-profile leading man, with Knives Out, The Gray Man, Lightyear, and, most recently, Red One among his notable parts. He's also returned to a couple of his old roles of late. Aside from getting an R-rated rant as The Human Torch in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's smash hit, he also returned to play Lucas Lee in the Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Who Else Will Return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Image via Marvel Studios

In joining Doomsday, Evans is sure to reunite with several other old Avengers colleagues as well. Benedict Cumberbatch is already confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Strange, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man back in the fold before the release of Spider-Man 4. Fresh off The Fantastic Four: First Steps next year, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all set to join the big team-up as well, alongside any surviving members from Thunderbolts*. Filming begins next spring, coming amid a big year that will set the course of the future for Marvel Studios with multiple big releases in the run-up to the confrontation with Victor Von Doom.